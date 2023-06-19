The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out at Cannes 2023
Brace yourselves for a list of what’s momentarily in vogue and what’s desperately clinging to its last gasp of relevance. Let the cynicism commence as we navigate through the ever-fleeting currents of the advertising world.
The Rundown: The ANA’s latest programmatic transparency audit confirms many open secrets
Heads up, here are the findings from a long-gestating investigation into what actually happens to programmatic ad dollars. Cue the carousel of outrage that leads nowhere.
Digiday+ Research: Meetings draw attendees to Cannes this year, but cost is a big barrier
Digiday+ Research surveyed 180 professionals to find out what's driving attendees to Cannes — and it turns out the party atmosphere is less important than you might think.
Cannes Briefing: The storylines that will dominate the conversation at Cannes 2023
Beyond the facade of virtue signaling, Cannes becomes a melting pot of industry trends and whispers.
SponsoredCómo YouTube está redefiniendo la experiencia de compra en línea
Contenido Patrocinado por Google. Este artículo se publicó originalmente en Octubre 20 de 2021. Amy Lanzi, jefa de práctica para Norteamérica, Publicis Commerce Encontrar productos sorprendentes en una tienda física es, o solía ser, una experiencia común: ese momento mágico de compra en el que el cliente tropieza con algo nuevo que se ajusta perfectamente a […]
Why Pepsi’s new Sprite rival has a new social strategy — and a new target demographic to go with it
Pepsi's launch of Sprite competitor Starry includes a revamp of its social strategy and a shift in customer demographic from Gen X and millennials to Gen Z.
Elon Musk says the Twitter advertiser exodus is all but over
The controversial billionaire told VivaTech 2023 conference in Paris today that almost all the advertisers have either come back, or said they will return.