Teaming up to educate the market: A conversation with two in-game advertising CEOs

Although gaming is more popular than ever before, the in-game advertising market has failed to match the growth of the medium. Leaders in the space believe more cross-collaboration between in-game ad companies could help rectify the industry’s issues.

Gaming — and in-game advertising — exploded in 2021 as COVID-locked consumers spent much more of their time and money inside virtual worlds. With the pandemic coming to an end, the gaming market has returned to earth, and the in-game advertising space has contracted as well.