Possible Day 2: Breaking down agentic’s impact on marketing, including multicultural

Digiday is at Possible giving you the latest industry news out of the event in Miami. More from the series →

The 7,500 attendees of year four of Possible have wrapped their meetings, and the booths are being dismantled as you read this. But day two of Possible gave Digiday the chance to catch up with a handful of executives in attendance to get their thoughts on marketing spend consistency in the face of economic turbulence, the continued value of multicultural marketing and the difference between AI’s effect on consumers versus marketers.

Three execs – The Home Depot’s Molly Battin, Sundial Media Group’s Kirk McDonald and Omnicom Media’s Joanna O’Connell – shared their thoughts with Digiday’s Jim Cooper and Michael Bürgi at the Digiday studio at Possible.