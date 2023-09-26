Listening to music from another planet: Is This The Metaverse? Podcast, episode 3

This article is part of a special Digiday Podcast series that breaks down how people are translating their physical lives into virtual worlds — and how brands and platforms are looking to make money from all this activity. More from the series →

Live music might be the metaverse’s killer app.

In April 2020, Travis Scott’s virtual “Fortnite” concert was millions of people’s first exposure to the concept of the metaverse. It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic; desperate for any form of live entertainment, users flocked to the popular first-person shooter game in droves to watch a pre-recorded virtual Scott perform alongside far-out, fantasy-inspired visuals.

The success of Scott’s virtual concert inspired scores of other popular musicians ranging from Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande to perform their own virtual shows, both in “Fortnite” and beyond. But as pandemic restrictions lift and music fans return to in-person shows, the jury is out on whether virtual concerts will stick around.

In the third episode of Is This The Metaverse?, hosts Alexander Lee and Sara Patterson speak to a Roblox concert super-fan and interview a metaverse-native pop star to learn why — and how — live music is becoming one of the most compelling reasons for people to enter virtual worlds. Plus: Sara finally enters the metaverse herself.

