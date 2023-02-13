How the so-called Q5 bump could impact M&A activity in mobile gaming
For the third year in a row, the mobile gaming industry experienced a significant bump in installs and in-app purchases in December and January — and this time around, the boosted numbers are bolstering an industry poised for a run of M&A activity.
Experts in the mobile gaming space often refer to the December–January holiday season as “Q5” — an unofficial fifth fiscal quarter that consistently heralds a large spike in mobile gaming revenue. In December, mobile app installs grew across the board, but games benefited in particular due to their use for holiday leisure-time fun.
In December 2022, mobile gaming installs were 5 percent higher than the average for H2 2022, with that figure increasing to 22 percent in January 2023, according to data shared with Digiday by Adjust.
“There could certainly be some behaviors and patterns that emerge during this time period that favor gaming more,” said Hank Patton, CEO of the mobile game studio Random Logic Games. “Certainly more than a productivity kind of app would expect, when people aren’t working and are home trying to take a break.”
The rise in mobile gaming installs in December was followed by a boost in in-app purchases in January. In-app mobile gaming purchases last month were 12 percent higher than the H2 2022 average, according to Adjust’s data.
“The kind of increase in net revenue that we see comes as a result of rapidly acquiring users at a much lower cost than was available for the last six weeks before the Q5 period,” Patton said.
In a gaming industry in which consumer spending decreased by five percent in 2022, mobile gaming is on the rise — and its best numbers for the year have come in over the last two months. As gaming companies and tech firms alike look to expand their inventory and weather the recession, these improved numbers “certainly could be used” to shore up mobile gaming studios’ acquisition dreams, according to Patton.
“The high-level rationales are going to continue to be what EA and Take-Two did, in terms of expanding their mobile footprint, because the market favors diversification across platforms,” said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer of the mobile game developer FunPlus. “Much like the movie business, you have to have scale in order to weather the downturns, and also to be able to invest in future growth — and we’re seeing that bearing itself now.”
The potential for M&A activity is welcome news to smaller mobile gaming studios, who often expand with an eye towards future acquisitions. And the Q5 bump to mobile gaming revenues is evidence that the best way for mobile game developers to get snapped up might just be to keep doing what they’re doing. Whether they get acquired or not, 2023 is shaping up to be a good year for mobile gaming.
“Our CEO has built the company to sell sometime; we have to exit sometime,” said Berkay Celik, director of strategy for the mobile game studio Ace Games. “But we do not have plans on this now, because we’re focused on the product.”
-
WTF is the Justice Department’s ad tech antitrust case against Google?
This series of explainer videos breaks down the primary aspects of the Justice Department’s accusations that Google has monopolized the ad tech market.
-
Despite a surge in Super Bowl ad dollars, Twitter’s ad rehab is a work in progress
Advertising on Twitter (at least for now) is a low stakes investment for marketers. Nevertheless, many of them still aren't completely sold on spending their ad dollars there again.
-
Rémy Martin leverages the Super Bowl to attract a younger audience, as Anheuser-Busch steps aside
This year, Anheuser-Busch's exclusivity on alcohol ads is up for the first time since 1989, opening the door for other alcohol brands to join — and Rémy Martin is capitalizing on that.
-
SponsoredNew platforms are expanding streaming TV access to brands
Produced in partnership with Marketecture The following article highlights an interview between Mark Douglas, MNTN’s CEO, and Ari Paparo, founder and CEO of Marketecture. Register for free to watch more of the discussion and learn how TV has become a performance marketing channel and how technology has enabled the space to become more accessible. TV […]
-
Why Pepsi is returning to advertising on Twitter during the Super Bowl
PepsiCo plans to spend more than $3 million during the Super Bowl to increase awareness of its brand through Twitter ads the day of the game.
-
Brands like Rakuten, Squarespace, Best Buy turn to in-house teams to create flexible, quick Super Bowl campaigns
As marketers continue to build out in-house capabilities, tapping those in-house teams to manage tentpole events like Super Bowl will continue