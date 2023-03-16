How Roblox hopes to assuage consumer advocates’ safety concerns with its new ad standards

On Wednesday, Roblox announced a slate of new ad standards and policy changes, the latest update on its plans to enter the online advertising market in 2023. The goal of the new standards is to increase transparency around Roblox’s ad offerings and assuage consumer advocates’ concerns about child safety on the metaverse platform.

Roblox’s player base has traditionally been dominated by users aged 13 or less, but Roblox chief business officer Craig Donato told Digiday that advertisers’ coveted 17-24 age bracket is the platform’s fastest-growing demographic group. At last year’s Roblox Developers Conference, CEO and founder Dave Baszucki told attendees that over half of Roblox users are 13 or older.