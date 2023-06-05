How brand, agency executives see AI being applied to programmatic advertising
Artificial intelligence threatens to reshape many aspects of
life advertising. Programmatic advertising seems especially primed for AI’s application. After all, at the most basic level, programmatic advertising is the automation of advertising practices through computers.
During the recent Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit in Palm Springs, California, executives from Ciceron, Digitas, Exverus Media, GroupM Nexus, HP and OMD weighed in on how they see — and, in some cases, are already seeing — AI being applied to programmatic advertising practices, from streamlining workflows to creating content, as covered in the video below.
“AI and programmatic are bedfellows. I mean, there’s no question about it,” said Andrew Eklund, founder and CEO of Ciceron.
-
How influencer agency Billion Dollar Boy is using AI to change discovery in that space
Billion Dollar Boy is using artificial intelligence to boost the creator economy – in particular to improve the search and discovery of influencers.
-
Bic puts its ‘largest investment’ in over 5 years to pitching its new razor with influencers like Ariana Madix
Aside from a 30-second spot that appeared during the season finale of Vanderpump Rules, Bic has stopped spending on linear TV.
-
‘Its inevitable’: Domino’s hungers for attention and context
Attention-based buying is turning into a legendary tale of patient and nonchalance. So when there’s a glimpse of progress, marketers tend to take notice. Domino’s being one of them.
-
SponsoredWhat the measurement and currency discussion really means to TV advertisers
Ali Mack, head of TV and agency, Experian Major streaming video providers have recently made headlines by adopting new currencies for ad measurement, threatening Nielsen’s long-standing TV ratings monopoly. NBCUniversal, for example, has certified iSpot and VideoAmp as currencies for advanced audiences and formed the Joint Industry Committee with Paramount, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros. Discovery. […]
-
Why Cars.com is driving away from performance marketing and toward influencers
To boost brand awareness, Cars.com is doubling down on its influencer marketing efforts.
-
Why Unity Technologies is leaning into AI as economic headwinds pick up
As one of the largest gaming companies listed on New York Stock Exchange, Unity Technologies leaned into AI during its May 10 earnings call, with Unity CEO John S. Ricciatello stressing Unity’s “competitive advantages in and around AI.”