How brand, agency executives see AI being applied to programmatic advertising

June 5, 2023  •  1 min read  •  By Tim Peterson
Ivy Liu

Artificial intelligence threatens to reshape many aspects of life advertising. Programmatic advertising seems especially primed for AI’s application. After all, at the most basic level, programmatic advertising is the automation of advertising practices through computers.

During the recent Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit in Palm Springs, California, executives from Ciceron, Digitas, Exverus Media, GroupM Nexus, HP and OMD weighed in on how they see — and, in some cases, are already seeing — AI being applied to programmatic advertising practices, from streamlining workflows to creating content, as covered in the video below.

“AI and programmatic are bedfellows. I mean, there’s no question about it,” said Andrew Eklund, founder and CEO of Ciceron.

