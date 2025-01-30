Fragmentation comes to search advertising as marketers grapple with shifting search behavior

As a Digiday+ member, you were able to access this article early through the Digiday+ Story Preview email. See other exclusives or manage your account .This article was provided as an exclusive preview for Digiday+ members, who were able to access it early. Check out the other features included with Digiday+ to help you stay ahead

The search advertising landscape is poised to undergo a seismic shift this year, driven by the rise of AI-powered search platforms like Perplexity AI and search ads on social platforms like TikTok. And those are just the platforms with confirmed ad units.

Meanwhile, the industry has been whispering about search ads cropping up on Reddit and Amazon’s generative AI-powered chatbot Rufus. All of this while search kingpin Google grapples with the fallout from its search trial, in which the Justice Department has tasked Google with selling its Chrome web browser to create a more equal playing field for search competitors. Google, of course, is expected to appeal this case.

The way people search for things online is changing, shifting from keyword-based searches to more conversational queries, in large part due to generative AI. And with Google’s dominance being challenged in court (also in the trial over its ad tech), competitors may soon start circling, hoping to capture any spoils from the fallout.

“Everybody wants in on that game — [the platforms are] just going to continue to find ways to try to make that work,” said one performance marketing agency executive on the search landscape, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “If they’re not in it today, then you would expect them to have that type of ad unit in the future.”

Last year, traditional search was expected to take in the bulk of U.S. ad spend, more than $90 billion, according to eMarketer. In comparison, social was projected to take in more than $86 billion.

Marketers are preparing for a decentralized and fragmented search ad landscape where dollars will have to be divided across multiple platforms. But there’s still time; more dollars aren’t flowing to AI-powered or social search just yet.

Marketers say brands are hesitant to spend until there’s guaranteed return on investment (especially while Google is still the behemoth it is) and not all of the new platforms have rolled out search ad units, AI-powered or otherwise.

TikTok has become its own search giant as users turn to the platform to look to food recipes, product reviews and more, similar to Reddit. The short-form video app has since pitched advertisers on the inventory last fall. Notably, its future remains unclear given the impending TikTok ban. Perplexity AI made a similar move around the same time. Reddit has been tight-lipped about its own possible search ad offerings, but back in December rolled out Reddit Answers, a new AI-powered feature on Reddit where users can ask questions and receive synthesized answers from other Reddit users. (Reddit declined to comment.)

That’s not to say there’s any threat to Google’s dominance in search, at least not yet. The tech giant last year rolled out ads in AI overviews and Google Lens as part of its search ad business evolution. Notably, parent company Alphabet’s latest quarterly earnings report speaks to how much control Google has in the search space, pulling in $49.4 billion in in Q3 2024.

There’s still a lot that’s yet to be determined with Google this year. As was noted above, it’s likely the tech giant will appeal the DOJ’s decision forcing Google to sell its Chrome web browser, further drawing out an already very long kiss goodnight.

Marketers are paying closer attention to the changes in AI-powered and social search, already piecing together a retooled approach to search ads this year, said Stasia Fulginiti, director of paid search and YouTube at Rain the Growth Agency.

The agency said clients are curious, earmarking an estimated 25% more spend for experimental budgets year-over-year. (She did not provide a specific dollar figure.) Clients have already diversified some spend to account for TikTok’s new search functionalities, but no dollars have been earmarked for Perplexity as of yet, Fulginiti added, without providing exact figures or names.

Shifts in the way people search could impact the search ad buying process, she said. “Our cost models are also going to be shifting more from a performance-based pricing, like cost-per-click to more of a cost-per-query model, if you will,” she said. As is the case with Perplexity AI, a CPM model is more in line with brand advertising rather than a click-based CPC model that’s linked to performance marketing.

Meaning, while traditional search focuses on CPCs for conversion and sales, AI-powered search engines may price based on CPMs for brand awareness. Perplexity AI’s ad offering, where ads appear as sponsored follow-up questions alongside answers, is an example of this. The AI-powered search engine’s ads are sold on CPMs ranging from $30 to $60 as previously reported by Digiday.

If Reddit rolls out its own search ad platform, marketers suspect the focus will be on conversion rather than brand awareness given Reddit is where users often turn to for specific product reviews and information, signaling an intent to purchase. According to the performance marketing agency exec who spoke anonymously, Reddit has approached the agency, curious about testing budgets for search ads. “Words of alphas and betas are being discussed. They’re on the precipice of wanting to monetize that feature,” said the exec, who added that it’s unclear if or when Reddit will be ready to pull the trigger.

It’s left marketers trying to determine who stands to win the biggest share of market in the next iteration of the search ad business, according to Phil Lewicki, associate media director at Dagger ad agency.

For now, marketers say they’re recommending brands and advertisers prepare for shifts by understanding intent-based searches versus keyword searches, investing in owned channels to show up organically in search and start experimentation to leverage new tools as they come onto the scene.

“It feels like the market still hasn’t settled out. There’s still a bunch of horses in the race, but nobody’s really taken the lead there in terms of share of voice or share of daily active users on their platforms,” Lewicki said.