Digiday+ Research: Marketers plan to take more of their ad dollars to TikTok, Instagram for their holiday marketing

The holiday season is when brands and retailers really ramp up marketing. Regardless of what they’ve done up until this point in 2022, many have likely saved the best of what they’ve got for last.

To find out what that looks like this year, Digiday+ Research surveyed 56 brand and retail professionals and compiled a ranking of the marketing channels that were most important to them so far this year, and what channels will be most important through the holiday season. We already know that Instagram will play a bigger role than its Meta sibling Facebook in holiday marketing, but now we look at the bigger picture of how marketing channels will shake out through the end of 2022.