ChatGPT just the start: Here are 10 AI workplace tools that can boost productivity
This story was originally published on sister site, WorkLife
When ChatGPT was released at the end of 2022, it quickly became something that people couldn’t stop talking about. It was clear it would revolutionize workflows for people in a number of different industries.
“Everyone is focused on ChatGPT because it’s something they can see, touch, and play with,” said Chad Sowash, cohost of the HR tech podcast Chad & Cheese. “Most other platforms in our space are behind a wall and the only way you can see them is to get them demoed. You generally don’t get a chance to play with them or tinker with algorithms. You can with ChatGPT because it’s OpenAI.”
However, it’s not the only tool that is free (or cheap) to try as a personal assistant throughout your work day.
“There are new tools coming onto the scene every day which can be game changers for people to use in their work,” said Rachel Woods, founder of media and education company AI Exchange. “You never know what’s going to unlock a 10 times productivity boost.”
Click here to read a roundup of 10 other tools that workers might consider adding to their list to improve productivity, including one that helps you make smart workplace decisions and others that summarize meetings into presentation slides.
