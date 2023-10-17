Another virtual day, another virtual dollar: Is This The Metaverse? Podcast, episode 6

This article is part of a special Digiday Podcast series that breaks down how people are translating their physical lives into virtual worlds — and how brands and platforms are looking to make money from all this activity. More from the series →

Where there is play, there is usually work, too. The metaverse is no exception.

Meta’s first virtual reality tool under its Horizon metaverse brand was Horizon Workrooms, a tool that allows VR headset users to virtually sit alongside each other inside a metaversal office, taking meetings as if face-to-face. Given the sheer amount of work already taking place inside the metaverse, it’s no surprise that Meta decided to use coworking as its springboard into the virtual world.

Last week’s episode of Is This The Metaverse? broke down how marketers are already spending millions of dollars developing branded experiences — essentially immersive ads — inside metaverse platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite. These ads don’t simply appear out of thin air. Just like any other creative aspect of the advertising business, somebody needs to build them.

In the sixth episode of Is This The Metaverse?, hosts Alexander Lee and Sara Patterson explore the future of work in the metaverse. They meet with the builders of virtual offices and the creators of VR training exercises — and learn how some people are already making millions of dollars designing and selling items inside Roblox. The metaverse is an entire virtual society, and that society includes plenty of labor.

In six episodes, Is This The Metaverse? elevates the perspective of both the companies converting physical experiences into virtual entertainment — via fitness, concerts, fashion, advertising and coworking — and the individuals who are actually hanging out inside these virtual spaces. It will explore why people are motivated to spend time inside the metaverse, and how their motivations can mesh, or clash, with the platforms’ desire to make a profit.

