VidCon’s Gen Z attendees speak out on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, ads & AI
Today’s teens and twentysomethings are far from passive audiences. In fact, they’re pretty opinionated about the video landscape.
At this year’s VidCon — the annual Comic-Con for the digital creator crowd — more than a dozen Gen Z attendees weighed in on the video apps they most and least like to watch, the ads they’re served and creators’ use of generative AI tools.
More in Future of TV
Future of TV Briefing: Why digital advertisers need bridge metrics for streaming
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at why performance-minded, digital-leaning advertisers need help crossing over as traditional TV metrics subsume streaming.
Future of TV Briefing: A Q&A with BET’s Louis Carr on the upfront market so far
This week’s Future of TV Briefing features an interview with BET’s Louis Carr about how this year’s upfront market is progressing.
Future of TV Briefing: Why Yahoo’s DSP adding CTV support for Nielsen rivals matters to the future of measurement
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how Yahoo DSP’s integration of three alternative measurement providers could help to shape the future of TV and streaming ad measurement.