Inside NBC News’ coverage of election night 2022

Election night is akin to the Super Bowl for news outlets. For this year’s U.S. midterm elections, NBC News enlisted teams across its organization to cover results across traditional TV, streaming and digital platforms like TikTok.

In this video, Digiday dropped by 30 Rockefeller Center on the night of Nov. 8 to get a look at NBC News’ election night operation, including stops at its NBC News Now studio and control room as well as a tour of its digital newsroom and time with its TikTok team.