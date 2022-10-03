Publishing in the Platform Era

Top takeaways from the Digiday Publishing Summit

October 3, 2022 | By Tim Peterson

The September 2022 edition of the Digiday Publishing Summit brought executives to Key Biscayne, Fla., to discuss the state of the media business. 

Leaders from media companies including Blavity, BuzzFeed, Hearst, Remezcla and Salon took the stage to speak about everything from post-cookie preparations and podcasting to blockchain and commerce. The conversations continued in closed-door sessions where publishing attendees discussed the struggle of accruing first-party data, issues with identity tech and challenges on the commerce front. 

In the video above, Digiday’s media team recaps their top takeaways from the event, and media executives in attendance share the opportunities, challenges and industry trends that are top of mind for them at the moment.

