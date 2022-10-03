Top takeaways from the Digiday Publishing Summit

The September 2022 edition of the Digiday Publishing Summit brought executives to Key Biscayne, Fla., to discuss the state of the media business.

Leaders from media companies including Blavity, BuzzFeed, Hearst, Remezcla and Salon took the stage to speak about everything from post-cookie preparations and podcasting to blockchain and commerce. The conversations continued in closed-door sessions where publishing attendees discussed the struggle of accruing first-party data, issues with identity tech and challenges on the commerce front.