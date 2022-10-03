Top takeaways from the Digiday Publishing Summit
The September 2022 edition of the Digiday Publishing Summit brought executives to Key Biscayne, Fla., to discuss the state of the media business.
Leaders from media companies including Blavity, BuzzFeed, Hearst, Remezcla and Salon took the stage to speak about everything from post-cookie preparations and podcasting to blockchain and commerce. The conversations continued in closed-door sessions where publishing attendees discussed the struggle of accruing first-party data, issues with identity tech and challenges on the commerce front.
In the video above, Digiday’s media team recaps their top takeaways from the event, and media executives in attendance share the opportunities, challenges and industry trends that are top of mind for them at the moment.
-
Media employees face no consequences for ignoring return-to-office requests — yet
Employees and union members at a number of media companies had not heard of anyone facing disciplinary actions for continuing to work from home.
-
How ad tech aims to build back better
After the disruption of GDPR, the digital media sector is marching back up hill.
-
Member ExclusiveMedia Buying Briefing: How Gale became the “tip of the spear” for Stagwell Media Network’s growing agency roster
Multi-discipline agency Gale was founded in 2014 as a research and CRM-driven shop that always was intended to be built upon. When media was added into the offerings, Gale hit another gear of growth.
-
SponsoredHow FAST channels are redefining primetime opportunities for advertisers
Sponsored by Vevo With the competition from content providers continuing to build, the traditional primetime TV slots are no longer guaranteeing the mass audiences they once did. Television viewership is evolving, and the primetime window of 8–11 p.m. is less broadly reflective of younger audiences’ content consumption habits. In 2022, attracting TV viewers is a […]
-
Digiday partners and invests in Marketecture, deepening its ad tech content and expertise
The two companies have joined forces to help close the gap between buyers and vendors by shining a light on the multibillion-dollar ad tech industry.
-
With Roku leading the pack, study says 94% of households are reachable through CTV
Connected TV remains on the rise in programmatic advertising, fueled by the popularity of Roku, Samsung and Amazon devices.