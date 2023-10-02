Publishers weigh generative AI’s pros and cons during the Digiday Publishing Summit

This article is part of Digiday’s coverage of its Digiday Publishing Summit. More from the series →

The third-party cookie may have gotten a lot of attention on stage during the September 2023 edition of the Digiday Publishing Summit. But AI was a major focal point throughout the event.

For the most part — based on interviews with publishers who spoke at DPS featured in the video below — their focus for the moment seems to be on how AI can make people’s jobs easier, as opposed to take people’s jobs away. Additionally, publishers seem to be exerting a healthy amount of caution — and concern — when it comes to how much of their businesses they want to expose to AI. Specifically, they are largely drawing a line when it comes to content creation.