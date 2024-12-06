Incoming teen social media ban in Australia puts focus on creator impact and targeting practices

As Australia sets a social media ban for teens next year, creators and agencies are refining their creator content strategies and targeting practices there as it could impact billions of dollars in creator revenue.

“It’s a significant shift that could redefine how brands engage with audiences and how social platforms operate,” said Jessica White, vp of creative and media at digital agency Dept. “And that’s also why U.S. content creators need to pay attention, as this will mean that they need to proactively shift how they approach content creation and audience targeting.”

Dept works clients including eBay, Ancestry, Twitch and Meta in Australia.

Last month, Australia banned social media platforms — including Snap, TikTok, X Instagram, Reddit and Facebook — for children under 16, citing safety and mental-health concerns for younger users. While the restriction doesn’t go into effect until later in 2025 and the enforcement process is still unclear, some believe this move sets a precedent for similar legislation in other countries.

In the U.S., lawmakers have held numerous congressional hearings regarding the safety of kids on social media, including efforts to pass the Kids Online Safety Act, proposed legislation first introduced in 2022 to set guidelines on protecting minors on social media.

In the U.S., TikTok faces either a ban or sale by Jan. 19 — and it’s still unclear what the platform’s future will look like under a new Trump administration. It’s possible that President-elect Trump will find ways to reverse the policy and keep TikTok accessible.

“The loss of TikTok in the U.S. would cause a major shakeup in the social landscape, benefitting Meta, YouTube and Snap, while hurting content creators and small businesses who rely on the app to make a living,” said Jasmine Enberg, analyst at eMarketer.

There’s talk of a similar effort in Canada to limit TikTok after the government ordered “the wind up of TikTok” operations over national security concerns in November. The move was not specifically citing teen users, as Canadians can still access the app right now.

But influencer manager Danny Edwin, who’s the founder of talent company Blossom Management, said a social media ban in Canada would “seriously affect influencers” and his clients and their social media engagement would take a hit. Edwin did not name his clients.

Australian creators make up to $9 billion per year by selling products and services on social platforms, according to a study by outlet The Australian Financial Review Intelligence. More than one-third of Australian creators also aim to build businesses from their online activity, and male creators earn $150 per hour, compared to $110 for female creators.

“Teens aged 13 to 16 have more free time than most people and are an important audience for many creators,” Edwin said. “Losing this group would hurt creators who target them. On top of that, if Canada follows Australia’s lead, it could encourage other countries to adopt similar bans, making the issue even bigger.”

Notably, the Australian communications minister did not name YouTube as part of the ban, citing its educational purposes. The platforms are liable for fines up to 50 million Australian dollars, or $33 million, for not cracking down on minors’ accounts. While other countries have ongoing efforts to regulate on teen safety and social platforms, Australia’s ban is the first in the world to set the highest age limit on social media accounts for children.

The social platforms have, in turn, raised their concerns over this restriction. In a statement provided to Digiday, a Snap spokesperson expressed “serious concerns about the legislation.” Snap said it will “engage closely” with the government in these next 12 months to develop an “approach that balances privacy, safety and practicality.”

In November, Snap also submitted an inquiry regarding the bill. The letter includes expert comments and recommendations on age verification via user devices, as opposed to platform verification. It makes the argument that age data is part of new device registrations through iPhones and Androids.

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.

Even though Australia remains a small market for tech giants and social platforms, some also worry that this restriction could limit younger creators if other countries follow suit — as teen protections and policy efforts continue to develop. As of 2020, an estimated 3.2 million 15-24-year-olds live in Australia — or about 12% of its population, per The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Forty-seven percent, or 1.5 million, fall between 15-19, while 53% or 1.7 million are 20-24.

Ashley Cooksley, co-CEO of social media agency Social Element, added that social media can provide both positive and negative impacts on teenage users and creators alike.

“Research tells us that prolonged use of platforms like Instagram and TikTok correlates with heightened anxiety, depression and body image concerns among teens,” Cooksley said. “But they also provide unparalleled spaces for young people to express and shape their identities, connect across distances, and join in global conversations.”