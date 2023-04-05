How generative AI is muddying copyright laws – what businesses need to know
This article was first published by Digiday sibling Worklife
Elon Musk and almost 4,000 high-profile signatories, including engineers from Amazon, DeepMind, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, attempted to halt the giddying acceleration of generative artificial intelligence in an open letter published in late March.
“Recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control,” read the letter. “Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable.”
Everyone should take note when the brightest human – rather than machine – minds are demanding progress be paused. But has the bot not already bolted? And considering the possible competitive advantages if rivals opt to down AI tools, will the temptation to continue pushing the boundaries of technology beyond their current limits not be too irresistible for business leaders?
Many have wasted little time embracing ChatGPT, a large-scale language model fed 300 billion words by developer OpenAI that is “confidently incorrect,” and DALL-E, a similar tool that generates images rather than words. While interest has surged in the former, potentially the bigger, creepier issues are around the latter, specifically copyright infringements.
To read the full article over on WorkLife click here.
-
As AI attention builds, so does the tension with how to handle it
After months of AI growth, artificial intelligence experts and companies have very different views of whether to speed up or slow down momentum.
-
Publishers’ Q1 ad revenue was better than forecasts, but not by much
For most of January, many publishers shared the very bleak experience of being behind in their ad forecasts for the quarter. Now that March is over, publishers are surveying their wounds and finding that while ad revenue was indeed down, the numbers aren’t as bad as once predicted.
-
Digiday+ Research deep dive: Publishers’ dependency on programmatic is likely to grow, with focus on open market
Publishers make a significant portion of their revenue from programmatic ads, and most of that programmatic revenue comes from the open market.
-
SponsoredHow publishers are navigating the evolving video landscape in 2023
Omri Polak, head of content, Primis 2023 is off to a busy start. Regarding video, publishers are on the lookout for the few key topics and obstacles that will most likely be prevalent throughout the year. The big question for many in the ad tech space will be navigating the changes this new year brings […]
-
Is Rooster Teeth’s rebrand enough to escape its controversial history?
Rooster Teeth is distancing itself even further from the past by undergoing a rebrand, replete with a new logo and tagline — ”Just Playing” — intended to inject a dose of much-needed cohesion into the many sub-brands that constitute Rooster Teeth in 2023.
-
Paramount slows down its podcast production launch pace as market comes ‘back to Earth’
Paramount will launch fewer podcast shows this year than in years past.