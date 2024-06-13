How a work platform redesigned BuzzFeed’s former offices after moving in

This story was originally published on our sister site, WorkLife.

Just around the corner from Union Square in New York is where 400 Monday.com employees show up to work at least a few times a week.

It’s a sunlit office with real plants in most corners, a homey feel with recycled furniture and bookshelves, terraces with views of the Chrysler building, and four floors that seamlessly combine work and play.

In some ways, it follows the blueprint of a startup where you can find ping pong and pool tables, a hammock, a vinyl record player, and even a corn hole set-up. However, the designers of this space didn’t create these benefits without data. After the first two floors of the office opened in September 2022, there were numerous surveys and requests for feedback before building out the second two floors, which opened in April 2023.

Work management platform Monday.com’s move to what was once BuzzFeed’s office tripled its NYC footprint compared to its previous space. Before September 2022, the company was in an office that had just 30 desks. It was a temporary spot for them while they developed plans to expand their headcount significantly and establish the North American headquarters.

