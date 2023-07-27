Digiday+ Research: Publishers are optimistic about revenue and hiring in the back half of the year
Interested in sharing your perspectives on the media and marketing industries? Join the Digiday research panel.
The media industry has been through a lot in the last 12 months. And a lot can change in a year — just ask publishers.
That’s what Digiday+ Research did in its most recent survey of 35 publisher professionals. Specifically, we checked in with publishers on how their revenue and staffing is shaking out as the second half of the year really gets going. It turns out that while the last 12 months weren’t the best for media companies, publishers expect that things are looking up for the next 12.
Digiday’s survey found that, heading into the back half of 2023, publishers have had a rough go of it over the last year. More than a third of publishers (38%) said their overall revenue decreased significantly or somewhat in the past 12 months, and only slightly less than a third (32%) said their companies haven’t invested at all in overall staffing.
It’s not all bad news, though. Exactly half of publishers said their overall revenue increased significantly or somewhat in the past 12 months (although only 9% said it increased significantly). And 35% of publishers said their revenue decreased only somewhat, compared with just 3% who said it decreased significantly.
Meanwhile, more than a quarter of publishers said their companies invested a small amount (27%) or a medium amount (29%) in overall staffing. (Only 12% said they invested a large amount.)
Despite the less-than-ideal outcomes of the last 12 months, publishers see a lot of room for optimism heading into the next 12, Digiday’s survey found.
In fact, when asked what they expect to increase the most in the next 12 months, a whopping 80% of publishers said overall revenue. That choice was the overwhelming winner among respondents — the second-place choice was marketing spending at a much lower 17%.
Publishers aren’t quite as optimistic about staffing in the next year, but Digiday’s survey found that a good number of respondents do think their companies will invest in people in the coming months.
Forty percent of publisher pros said that, when thinking forward to the next 12 months, they expect their companies to invest the most in overall staffing. This puts staffing in second place in this particular category, with the highest percentage of publishers (83%) saying they expect their companies to invest in online marketing in the next year.
-
Advertisers further probe ad buying transparency on YouTube, despite platform’s protestations
Advertising trade organizations have opened dialogs with Google over disputed claims made in a bombshell report last month.
-
Media Briefing: The case for, and against, paid subscription trials
As subscription growth slows, publishers are finding that retaining subscribers is just as important as acquiring new ones.
-
Research Briefing: Small publishers worry less about measurement than larger publishers
In this edition of the weekly Research Briefing, we share focal points from Digiday's recently released report on how much smaller publishers worry about the death of the third-party cookie compared with larger ones, and from the second installment of our CMO Strategies series, which analyzes the retail media landscape and its role in marketers’ playbooks.
-
Sponsored5 nuevos paradigmas para las ventas tecnológicas B2B
This article is also available in Spanish. Please use the toggle above the headline to switch languages. Visit digiday.com/es to read more content in Spanish. Contenido Patrocinado por Google. Este artículo se publicó originalmente en Octubre 28 de 2021. Michelle Bandler, directora general, Tech B2B, Google El embudo de ventas se está convirtiendo rápidamente en una reliquia […]
-
Twitter’s original logo designer explains why the bluebird worked so well, and how ‘X’ changes everything
The process of creating it included sketching countless birds and using circles to develop a sense of “underlying neutrality and simplicity."
-
Entertainment, lifestyle publishers trial different post formats on Threads to see what sticks
Entertainment and lifestyle publishers are taking a variety of approaches to their Threads strategies, with some prioritizing sharing visual content while others are focused on text and link posts.