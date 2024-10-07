Challenge Board: The platform era for publishers gives way to AI

This article is part of Digiday’s coverage of its Digiday Publishing Summit. More from the series →

Publishers are still very much living in the platform era. But they are also straddling the AI era, with the likes of OpenAI and Perplexity standing in as the next generation of platforms for publishers to deal with, as the recent Digiday Publishing Summit made clear.

“The AI era is going to challenge us in completely new and different ways,” said Bloomberg Media chief digital officer Julia Beizer.