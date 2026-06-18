Yahoo DSP is launching an ‘agent network’

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As advertisers grow increasingly anxious about AI governance, transparency, and platform concentration, Yahoo is positioning its demand-side platform as an alternative to the industry’s emerging black boxes.

Yahoo DSP has today unveiled a new Agent Network that connects advertisers with AI-powered tools from 23 ad tech partners across a number of different ad campaign parameters: audience targeting, campaign activation, creative, and measurement workflows.

All of this marks the latest attempt by a major ad-tech platform to define its role in the emerging agentic advertising ecosystem, with the launch representing a key part of the DSP’s messaging at next week’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Additionally, it extends Yahoo’s broader “Yours, Mine and Ours” AI strategy, first outlined at CES earlier this year, which allows advertisers to use Yahoo’s native AI agents, bring their own, or combine both through open APIs and model context protocols.

The network spans four workflow categories: audience and contextual targeting, campaign activation, creative, and measurement.

Launch partners include a host of familiar ad tech names such as: DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, Kochava, MediaOcean’s Innovid, MiQ, PMG, Publicis Groupe’s LiveRamp and Snowflake.

A marketplace for agents

In conversations with Digiday, Adam Roodman, general manager, Yahoo, DSP, framed the initiative as an extension of the company’s longstanding emphasis on advertiser choice rather than an attempt to build a single proprietary AI system.

“We don’t view agentic as something unique to any company,” Roodman told Digiday, describing the network as an extension of Yahoo’s longstanding focus on advertiser choice and control. Rather than forcing buyers to rely exclusively on Yahoo-developed tools, the company is opening its platform to partner-built agents that can access DSP workflows through standardized integrations.

Fragmentation

Asked how Yahoo intends to avoid creating another opaque decision-making layer, Roodman maintained that most agentic tools today are not being used to autonomously determine media budgets or strategy.

Instead, they primarily focus on streamlining activation, moving data between systems, and automating operational tasks. “Most of the feedback we get,” he added, revolves around concerns about “not having total control and transparency.”

Yet fragmentation remains a legitimate concern. After all, introducing 23 DSP partners could easily be interpreted as adding complexity rather than reducing it.

Roodman acknowledged such concerns, noting that advertisers are simultaneously excited by AI innovation and overwhelmed by the number of options entering the market. He further noted widespread anxiety among buyers who are struggling to determine which AI tools to trust and where to begin. Per his assessment, some may prefer a highly customized setup, while others may choose a single orchestration layer that coordinates activity across search, social, retail media, and the open web.

Interoperability

Across La Croisette in Cannes, France, next week, advertisers are likely to hear competing visions for how AI should reshape media buying. The agency holding groups’ vision of building proprietary AI platforms is likely to dominate the headlines, while startups are developing workflow agents.

Meanwhile, industry groups are debating standards for agent-to-agent communication, as many buyers remain wary of ceding too much control to any single platform.

Amid such confusion and competing priorities, Yahoo is betting on interoperability. “This whole thing was designed for complete interoperability with everyone,” Roodman told Digiday, adding that the network is intended to work alongside agency-built systems and other external technologies rather than replace them.