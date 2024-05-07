More companies like Continental, EY are offering employees a chance to work abroad to retain them

This story was originally published on sister site, WorkLife.

A growing swell of organizations are offering their employees the chance to work abroad for a year or more. Their goal: boost staff retention while providing ample opportunities for dispersed workers to connect in person.

Organizations like car manufacturer Continental and EY are among them. And some of the companies offering this have found themselves placed in LinkedIn’s recently announced 2024 Top Companies list.

Deloitte, which is #4 on the list, offers a global mobility program, and American Express (#49) offers international buddy programs. Airbus, #42, offers international assignments as part of employee growth, meanwhile, Bank of America, #12, encourages employees to travel as part of their new sabbatical program, which gives four to six weeks of PTO after 15 years of service. Continental, which came in at #29, offers short- and long-term international job rotations, giving workers travel perks and opportunities for internal mobility.

EY, which placed #18, consistently receives over 50,000 internal applications annually for cross-border positions, with numbers increasing each year. People who have been on a mobility assignment stay with EY longer, as they show on average a 15% higher retention rate compared to peers who have not been on an assignment, according to the company.

