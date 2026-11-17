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Developments last week showed that Google faces another potential antitrust setback, this time in Europe, as it prepares for the next stage of its U.S. ad tech monopoly case.

On Nov. 12, an adviser to the European Union’s highest court recommended overturning a 2024 judgment that annulled an earlier €1.49 billion ($1.7 billion) fine against Google over its AdSense for Search business.

In her ⁠opinion, Advocate General Juliane Kokott argued that the EU’s General Court made legal errors when it overturned the European Commission’s original 2019 penalty. Specifically, Kokott concluded that the lower court had imposed excessive requirements on regulators when assessing whether Google’s contractual restrictions harmed competition.

The case concerns agreements Google used with publishers that displayed search advertisements through its AdSense for Search service; i.e., it involves a different business unit than the one under scrutiny in its most recent U.S. trial.

Per the European proceedings’ plaintiffs, between 2006 and 2016, Google imposed contractual restrictions that limited those websites’ ability to display advertisements from rival search advertising providers.

The European Commission identified three types of restrictions: exclusivity clauses preventing publishers from using competing services, placement clauses restricting where rival advertisements could appear, and provisions requiring Google’s prior approval before changes to advertising displays.

The Commission concluded that these practices constituted a single, continuous infringement of European competition law. Google challenged the decision, and in September 2024, the General Court annulled the fine, finding that regulators had failed to examine relevant circumstances adequately, particularly the duration of Google’s contractual arrangements.

Kokott’s opinion, published Nov. 12, argued that the General Court had placed excessive emphasis on the duration of individual agreements rather than considering their collective effect on competition.

In the accompanying press release, the court explained that regulators could assess contracts collectively to determine whether they could produce exclusionary effects. Kokott recommended setting aside the 2024 judgment and returning the case to the General Court for reconsideration.

Google’s U.S. antitrust case is still unfolding

Importantly, the recommendation does not automatically reinstate the original fine. The opinion is nonbinding, and the Court of Justice has yet to issue its judgment. Moreover, Kokott acknowledged that the penalty should ultimately be reduced because certain findings concerning Google’s conduct in 2016 are no longer being contested.

Nevertheless, the opinion creates the prospect of another prolonged legal battle over Google’s advertising practices, as the development comes two months after Google avoided a forced breakup of its advertising technology business in the U.S.

In September, federal judge Leonie Brinkema rejected the Justice Department’s proposed divestiture of Google’s AdX exchange and publisher ad server, DoubleClick for Publishers.

Instead, the court accepted most of the government’s proposed behavioral remedies, subject to modifications. The decision shifted the focus from Google’s ownership of its advertising infrastructure to the restrictions governing how that infrastructure operates.

Far from finished

The remedies are intended to address Google’s ability to favor its own advertising products, including through changes affecting interoperability, auction transparency and access for competing ad tech companies. However, the precise obligations and their enforcement remain central questions as the parties work through the final judgment.

Google has indicated that it intends to appeal the underlying liability decision, potentially extending the litigation beyond implementation of the behavioral remedies.

The European and American cases concern different markets and legal questions, but both illustrate the difficulty regulators face in challenging Google’s advertising dominance.

In Europe, the courts are still examining conduct that ended a decade ago. In the U.S., the argument has moved from whether Google violated competition law to whether the remedies will materially change market behavior.

However, even successful antitrust enforcement does not guarantee that publishers and advertisers will move their business away from Google.

TTD’s rare revenue decline

Meanwhile, last week’s proceedings demonstrated how The Trade Desk’s struggles highlight a different problem — a development that embodies the scale of the challenges independent competitors to Google, etc., face when challenging Big Tech.

On Nov. 9, The Trade Desk reported a rare quarterly revenue decline, with third-quarter sales falling approximately 0.5% to $736 million from $739 million a year earlier. While the company did beat Wall Street’s (modest) expectations, the result marked a sharp reversal for a company that had long delivered double-digit growth.

The results underscored the difficulties facing the company during what executives have described as a transitional year. The slowdown comes amid growing competition from Amazon, shifting agency relationships and the increasing use of AI to automate media buying.

While The Trade Desk has invested heavily in its Kokai platform and related AI capabilities, those initiatives have yet to restore its historical growth rates, with executives there also revealing how they are reconsidering how acquisitions might contribute to its next phase of growth.

On the company’s earnings call, Jeff Green, The Trade Desk, CEO, revealed leadership were taking a closer look at potential acquisitions, suggesting a more active approach to M&A than the company has historically pursued.

For years, The Trade Desk positioned itself as an independent alternative to the advertising ecosystems operated by Google, Amazon, and other major technology companies, with this pitch a key selling point when articulating its value in the responsible use of CMOs’ media investments.

However, its latest results demonstrate that independence alone is not enough to guarantee growth.

Regulators may eventually make Google’s advertising infrastructure more accessible to competitors. But those competitors must still persuade advertisers that their platforms offer better technology, performance, and economics. The Trade Desk’s difficulties suggest that the industry’s competitive challenges extend well beyond Google’s market power.

Numbers to know

Four figures from ⁠Liftoff Mobile’s Q3 2026 financial results:

32%: Liftoff Mobile’s year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, reaching $238 million, compared with $180 million a year earlier.

Liftoff Mobile’s year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, reaching $238 million, compared with $180 million a year earlier. $145 million: Adjusted EBITDA reported by Liftoff during the quarter, up 45% year over year, representing a 61% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted EBITDA reported by Liftoff during the quarter, up 45% year over year, representing a 61% adjusted EBITDA margin. $87 million: Liftoff’s third-quarter net income, compared with a $6 million net loss in the corresponding period of 2025.

Liftoff’s third-quarter net income, compared with a $6 million net loss in the corresponding period of 2025. $244 million–$249 million: Liftoff’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance, alongside projected adjusted EBITDA of $150 million–$154 million.

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