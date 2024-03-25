WTF is Shared Storage in Google’s Privacy Sandbox?
This article is a WTF explainer, in which we break down media and marketing’s most confusing terms. More from the series →
Of all the advertising functions that the third-party has been co-opted to perform, keeping track of the content — including the ads — that someone is exposed to online is among the most basic uses. This fundamental use case is the focus of a proposal in Google’s Privacy Sandbox called Shared Storage.
Shared Storage basically serves as a storage locker within people’s browsers that advertisers, publishers and ad tech firms can use to stash information across sites and to act on that information. For example, an advertiser can use Shared Storage to tally the number of times someone was served a specific ad and cycle in a new ad to serve next, as covered in the video below.
More in Marketing
Why Riot Games is scaling back its dream of becoming ‘the next Disney’
Riot pushed too hard and too fast in its bid to evolve beyond games, former staffers told Digiday. It took decades of organic growth for Disney to evolve from a cartoon company into its current form; Riot hired talent from companies like Disney and Netflix to help lead a similar evolution, but hoped they could accomplish the task in a matter of years.
Digiday+ Research deep dive: TikTok is getting even more marketing spend from brands and retailers
TikTok’s recent issues aren’t affecting how much brands and retailers are spending on marketing on the platform yet — in fact, their marketing spend on TikTok is actually growing.
Best Western overhauls its data ahead of a cookie-less future
As the third-party cookie fades, advertisers have started shoring up their first-party data, more seriously harvesting it as signal loss continues to mount. It’s what Joelle Park, the new svp and CMO at Best Western’s parent company, has spent the last eight months in her new role doing.