WTF is Shared Storage in Google’s Privacy Sandbox?

This article is a WTF explainer, in which we break down media and marketing’s most confusing terms. More from the series →

Of all the advertising functions that the third-party has been co-opted to perform, keeping track of the content — including the ads — that someone is exposed to online is among the most basic uses. This fundamental use case is the focus of a proposal in Google’s Privacy Sandbox called Shared Storage.

Shared Storage basically serves as a storage locker within people’s browsers that advertisers, publishers and ad tech firms can use to stash information across sites and to act on that information. For example, an advertiser can use Shared Storage to tally the number of times someone was served a specific ad and cycle in a new ad to serve next, as covered in the video below.