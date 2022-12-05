Why this non-alcoholic beverage brand focused on experiential, working with bartenders to boost brand awareness with a sober Gen Z

In recent years, the rise of wellness culture has led some to seek out a sober lifestyle, opting in to Dry January or finding ways to gather and party without the need for alcohol. Bare Zero Proof, a non-alcoholic spirits brand that offers non-alcoholic versions of Gin, Bourbon and Tequila, is aiming to tap into that trend and serve consumers who are still looking to have a night out, but do so with a non-alcoholic cocktail.

“Consumers who are abstaining for a lifetime or an evening want to be included in the party,” said Jim Kempland, co-founder and CEO of Bare Zero Proof, who added that he previously worked as an exec for Bacardi and that he was inspired to found the brand by the trends he saw of younger consumers opting not to consume as much alcohol as previous generations. Even though those consumers may be opting out of alcohol, Kempland believes “they want to be served adult beverages not kiddie cocktails or mocktails or other things that relegate them to the kids table.” That’s why the brand is focused on offering non-alcoholic gin and tonics, old fashioneds and margaritas using its gin, bourbon and tequila.