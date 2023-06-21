Why the future of work is not AI tech: It’s human identity

This article was first published by Digiday silbling WorkLife

As AI propels us toward a fully digital world, human intelligence — if one is to believe the most alarmist headlines — is destined to become some quaint notion of the past.

After all, the assumption goes, mere humans can never outwit the algorithm.

But can the workforce retain the power of humanity at the same time it embraces and benefits from the latest intelligent innovations?

That question is behind the creation of The Disrupted Workforce, a community of people from every level of the work hierarchy dedicated to exploring the connection between tech and the human experience through podcasts and other programming.

Alex Schwartz, co-founder of the group, believes we tend to focus on the promise of technology without considering its ability to unlock human potential. “Everybody’s looking at Midjourney [generative AI model that creates artwork] and Stable Diffusion [text-to-image AI model] and everything that’s happening with AR [augmented reality], but they don’t realize that these programs are still trained on datasets with particular parameters and that we are ultimately focusing on human imagination, which is limitless,” said Schwartz, who earlier served as director of client services at Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation unit of Publicis Groupe that works with clients like Finnair, Bang & Olufsen, and Pilot.

