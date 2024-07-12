Sifting through ‘the noise’: AI tools for HR are evolving fast – here’s how to catch up

This article was first published by Digiday sibling WorkLife and is part of a series that looks at specific ways HR professionals can leverage generative AI. More from the series →

Every day new tech vendors are popping up in HR professionals’ inboxes, touting how their newest generative AI tools can help them overcome workplace challenges.

It’s a lot to keep up with. And like with all emerging tech, sorting the useful from the useless, is critical and time-consuming. While there is plenty of excitement at what efficiencies generative AI can bring to workforces, if implemented poorly it could just exacerbate existing tech challenges for HR, like app sprawl and fragmentation.

“I go back to when the App Store first launched and every company built an app,” said Tom Shurrock, product director, AI, skills, and workforce planning at talent lifecycle management platform Beamery. “It was ‘we need an app because everyone else has an app.’”

WorkLife has previously reported on how HR can get organized in creating an efficient tech stack that avoids app sprawl across its many functions including recruiting, onboarding, performance management, employee engagement, compensation and benefits, and more.

Yet, there are still new capabilities being announced by companies every single day. Are they actually helpful for HR leaders, or are they just adding to the noise? We spoke to multiple vendors and workplace experts to get our finger on the pulse.

Endless options

Most workplace management software incorporates AI in some way. For example, recently Miratech launched an AI digital assistant for HR compliance, Beamery announced a suite of new products to elevate and enhance HR functions, Canva is offering new products for HR leaders, The Access Group has introduced a new AI-enabled product for HR teams to reduce admin load, Rising Team announced a conversational AI leadership coach, and A.Team has a new generative AI hiring tool.

“At first glance, it seems like there has been an explosion of AI tools coming into the market and being added to existing products, and it is creating a lot of noise and clouding how companies and HR leaders specifically see themselves being able to use AI in their workflows,” said Jesse Harriott, executive director of Workhuman iQ and global head of analytics at employee recognition software company Workhuman.

That’s why it’s important to ask yourself key questions during adoption. Harriott suggests starting with: if a product has an AI tool, does it solve an existing problem? What type of AI is the tool using?

“If it’s more about a company being able to say they’re experimenting with AI, they’re cutting edge, it’s not going to cut it with consumers and the lack of tangible benefits is going to show up in a workflow, or even in a demo,” said Harriott.

