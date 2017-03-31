RBC is using video conferencing to bring the human touch back to banking

With talk of intelligent machines making the banking experience less personal, at least one major institution is taking a turn in the other direction by letting customers video conference with real people.

The Royal Bank of Canada, Canada’s largest bank, launched its “MyAdvisor” pilot this week — a feature that lets customers schedule video conferences with financial advisors. The bank said it’s making the move because talking to a real person still matters for their customers. “MyAdvisor” could be a sign of an emerging consensus that digital banking may always require some form of human connection.

Photo credit: RBC