OpenAI set to expand ads to France, Germany and Ireland

Less than three weeks after officially launching in the U.K., OpenAI is looking to expand its ad pilot across Europe, accelerating the international rollout of its ad business.

The company is currently looking to hire a regional manager, ads solutions (EMEA), who will lead and scale OpenAI’s ad business across Europe, according to the careers page. The role, which requires a minimum of 15 years experience in digital advertising, media, tech and commercial leadership, is responsible for building out and heading up a regional team, as well as deciding strategies for the expansion, such as which countries to prioritize, which partners to work with — across agencies, tech, outsourced channel partners and resellers. While compensation has been listed, the role can sit in either the Dublin or London office.

Additionally, OpenAI is seeking six additional execs: a regional client partner and a customer success manager, each in Paris, Munich and Dublin, per the company’s jobs board — roles that will likely report into the EMEA regional manager, as the ads pilot gets underway across Europe.

The regional client partner role, which requires at least 10 years experience in performance and digital marketing, as well as at least three years of experience as a “proven advisor” who influences executives, is expected to lead the full sales cycle, develop long-term commercial partnerships and own the revenue growth and commercial strategy in their market.

Customer success managers each require a minimum of five to 10 years experience across digital advertising, account management, customer success and consulting, along with experience managing advertiser or agency relationships across platforms, publishers or ad tech.

The company is also seeking the same three roles in Singapore as it looks to build out its APAC region.

All roles are hybrid and require three days a week in their respective offices, with relocation support if needed.

The additions of France, Germany, Ireland and Singapore, would bring the ad pilot to 10 markets globally. OpenAI launched the program in the U.S. in February, before expanding to Canada, Australia and New Zealand in March, and the U.K. Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Brazil in June.

Currently, advertisers in all launched markets can buy ads via their OpenAI reps, or by using one of its agency or adtech partners (Criteo, StackAdapt, for example). Additionally, advertisers in the U.S. and in the U.K. can buy ads directly via the beta self-serve ads manager. But what has remained consistent through all markets, is OpenAI is still only asking for test budgets.

The latest expansion signifies that OpenAI will have achieved an advertising presence in every major global advertising region within less than a year. In Europe, the rollout now covers the U.K., France and Germany — the continent’s three largest digital ad markets, which together accounted for 62% of the region’s ad revenue last year, according to IAB Europe’s AdEx Benchmark 2025 report.

This also follows announcements at Cannes Lions, during which global head of ads David Dugan reiterated that ChatGPT now has more than 900 million weekly active users, while Criteo CEO Michael Komasinski, revealed that 2,000 clients are now part of the OpenAI ad pilot via the adtech firm.

“We doubled advertiser count [in the OpenAI ad pilot] in a month, which gives you a sense of how fast this thing is scaling, and they [OpenAI] continue to open up in major markets, which is a good fit for our global footprint,” Komasinski said during the duo’s fireside chat on the Criteo yacht in the French Riviera.

Despite the pace of the rollout Dugan used Cannes to further explain the measured approach his team has been taking.

“When we roll out a new country, like Japan, we start with rolling it up to 10% of the available audience,” Dugan told the audience. “We look at those metrics, we see how it’s going. If there are no anomalies, we expand to 50%. Then we go to 90%. So it’s very methodical, and we look at things like, are people exposed to ads, do they come back at the same rate, are they doing the same number of queries per day, are they closing out ads?”

Dugan also revealed that ChatGPT has become increasingly effective at serving “better targeted, more relevant” ads, with the rate at which users dismiss them falling by more than 50% since the pilot launched in February.

“Yes, I’m building the ads team, but I also collaborate with a team that builds that ChatGPT app,” he added. “We want to go fast with ads, but only doing it in a way that, for sure, is staying consistent with user needs.”