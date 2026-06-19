OpenAI expands ads manager to U.K., adds CPC

Just six weeks after OpenAI’s ads manager was made widely available in the U.S., the AI company has now expanded the product to the U.K., in beta.

The move makes the U.K. the fifth market with access to the self-serve platform, joining the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The mechanics are the same as they are in the U.S., with general availability for advertisers in approved categories whose ads pass policy review. Despite the U.K. only being added to the pilot six weeks ago, alongside Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Mexico, advertisers can now register, add payment information, set budgets, bids and pacing, upload ads, launch and manage campaigns, and view performance in the portal.

Enabling self-serve in the U.K. will rapidly expand OpenAI’s advertising demand, but ramping up supply to match growth will be more of a challenge given its more restrictive regulatory environment, according to Claire Holubowskyj, senior research analyst at Enders Analysis.

“This should reinforce pricing in the near term, though ultimately performance will depend on the trust it can establish in its product and attribution,” she said. “Following the same roadmap as the U.S. highlights that their current priority remains building infrastructure scale first, leaving the trickier questions over model and format for later.”

In addition, U.K. advertisers now already have access to cost-per-click (CPC) buying, in addition to the CPM-based model that has been available since launch. And OpenAI’s blog post states it expects to “support more ways for advertisers to bid and optimize for the outcomes they care about most.”

It’s no surprise that OpenAI chose to expand the ads manager and more functionality to the U.K. so quickly. Adthena’s CMO Ashley Fletcher previously told Digiday that demand for ChatGPT ads from his U.K. clients was already high. A self-serve platform helps OpenAI meet that demand without having to scale its sales and support teams at the same pace, while also opening the door to smaller advertisers that may have previously been priced out of managed-service relationships.

For now, the U.S. remains the most developed market in the ChatGPT ads pilot, which has expanded rapidly over the past four months. What initially started with a single CPM buying option has since expanded to include CPC, and cost-per-action (CPA) — all of which are available in the self-serve ads manager.

The timing is also notable.

The U.K. expansion, and addition of CPC comes just days before Cannes Lions, where OpenAI’s global head of ads Dave Dugan is expected to meet with agencies, brands and adtech partners behind closed doors. With a broader geographic footprint, and additional buying functionality now in place, the company can now arrive at the industry’s biggest gathering in the French Riviera with a more mature offering to pitch.