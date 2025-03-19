Introducing the Digiday+ Ad Tech Briefing: A new way to unpack the industry’s biggest stories

We know what you’re thinking: Not another newsletter about ad tech and platforms.

Fair. There’s no shortage of industry updates flooding inboxes, all offering variations on the same headlines. But the Ad Tech Briefing is something different. This isn’t just a rehash of the week’s events. It’s a space where our reporters, led by Digiday’s senior editor Ronan Shields, step back and dissect what’s really happening. Expect exclusive scoops, sharp analysis and behind-the-scenes context that doesn’t always make it into the daily coverage.

And it all kicks off this Friday (March 21) in your inbox at 10 a.m. ET.

Why we’re launching this now

Ad tech is in a state of flux, while ad-funded platforms continue to morph into a mature, slower-growth business. From regulatory crackdowns to intensifying tensions between the largest rivals, the landscape is evolving faster than ever. That’s why we’re launching the Ad Tech Briefing — to cut through the noise and provide the kind of candid, thought-provoking commentary that industry insiders need.

Unlike traditional news articles, this newsletter will be written in a more personal, analytical voice. It’s a space for deeper journalism, where we can break down major industry shifts, question the narratives being pushed and highlight the bigger forces at play. Some weeks, it’ll be a director’s cut of a story already on the site. Other times, it’ll be an inside look at how a major deal came together. Either way, it’ll be essential reading.

How to get involved

The Ad Tech Briefing will be available via email to Digiday+ members. While our core reporting will still live on Digiday, this newsletter will take you beyond the headlines. Want a front-row seat to the conversations shaping ad tech and platforms? Subscribe to Digiday+ and save 40% on your first three months. Current Digiday+ members will already be subscribed.

But this isn’t just a newsletter — its the foundation of something bigger. Over time, we want to build a community around the Ad Tech Briefing, making it more than just a one-way conversation. That’s why we’ll be hosting a quarterly Ask Me Anything edition where subscribers can ask their biggest industry questions to Ronan and the team. We’ll also be making outside experts available to answer readers questions through this feature.

Additionally, we’ll expand the conversation beyond the newsletter into virtual and in-person events, giving readers even more ways to connect and dive deeper into the industry’s biggest stories.

Curious about what to expect? Get a preview of the kind of commentary and tone you’ll find in the Ad Tech Briefing by tuning into Digiday’s LinkedIn livestream later today, where editors Ronan, Tim Peterson and Seb Joseph will be discussing why the open web is in a tough spot as more money flows out of OpenRTB.

What’s next

As we roll this out, we’ll refine the format based on what resonates most with readers. But whatever we do, the goal will always be the same: to make the Ad Tech Briefing an essential, unmissable read — an indispensable habit for anyone who needs to stay ahead of the shifts shaping ad tech.

See you in your inbox.