Gaming & Esports

Introducing Is This The Metaverse?, a podcast answering exactly that question

August 25, 2023  •  1 min read  •  By Alexander Lee

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

This September, Digiday is presenting Is This The Metaverse?, a podcast breaking down the many different ways people are translating their physical lives into virtual worlds — and how brands and platforms are looking to make money from all this activity. 

In six episodes, Is This The Metaverse? elevates the perspective of both the companies converting physical experiences into virtual entertainment — via fitness, concerts, fashion, advertising and coworking — and the individuals who are actually hanging out inside these virtual spaces. It will explore why people are motivated to spend time inside the metaverse, and how their motivations can mesh, or clash, with the platforms’ desire to make a profit.

Is This The Metaverse? is co-hosted by Alexander Lee, Digiday’s senior gaming and esports reporter, and Digiday audio producer Sara Patterson, with Glossy international fashion reporter Zofia Zwieglinska guest-hosting an episode on virtual fashion. Subscribe to Is This The Metaverse? now on Apple Podcasts — or wherever you get your podcasts.

https://digiday.com/?p=515862
Most Read
Trending in Gaming & Esports

More in Marketing

View More
Member Exclusive

Digiday+ Research: Brands, retailers spend a lot more on online marketing than agencies

August 25, 2023  •  3 min read  •  By Julia Tabisz

Online marketing spend dominates its offline counterpart — no surprise there. But what might come as a surprise is that marketers across the board actually increased their spend in the last year, and that brands and retailers spent a lot more on online marketing than agencies.

Headshot of Chris Bellinger, VP, Creative & Digital at Frito-Lay.
Evolving Agencies

Why Frito-Lay’s vp of creative rejects ‘us against them’ rhetoric in in-housing trend

August 25, 2023  •  4 min read  •  By Kimeko McCoy

As the in-housing trend continues in marketing, Frito-Lay says there’s room for internal and external partners.

Beyond Ads

Why Capcom is honoring hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with an ad for Street Fighter 6 featuring Lil Wayne

August 25, 2023  •  4 min read  •  By Julian Cannon

Capcom is one of a number of brands tapping into the 50th anniversary of hip-hop for marketing efforts this year.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2023. All rights reserved