Digiday+ Research: So how is that post-cookie prep going, anyway?
Interested in sharing your perspectives on the media and marketing industries? Join the Digiday research panel.
For all the coverage the impending death of the third-party cookie has gotten, it’s a sure thing that the buy side and sell side alike have been busy preparing to target and measure ads in a post-cookie world. Right?
Digiday+ Research surveyed over 200 brand, agency and publisher professionals to find out how that post-third-party cookie prep is going. And it is going — somewhat.
Overall, Digiday’s survey found that, like seemingly everyone else, publishers on the sell side of the coin are only kind of prepared for the end of the third-party cookie. To be exact, nearly half of publishers (46%) said their companies are just somewhat prepared for the post-cookie world.
Nearly a quarter of publisher pros (23%) said they’re actually very prepared to move beyond the third-party cookie, compared with the 18% who said they’re not very prepared. But overall only 10% said they’re completely prepared for cookies to go away, with a mere 4% saying they’re not at all prepared — so at least almost all publishers seem to be doing something.
The landscape of the sell side’s post-cookie preparation does change when we look at large publishers (or those who made more than $50 million in revenue last year) versus small publishers (or those who made less than $10 million).
The percentage of large and small publishers who said they’re only somewhat prepared for the death of the cookie is very similar — 40% and 42%, respectively. But, for both groups, almost everyone is at least a little prepared — only 3% of large publishers and 6% of small publishers said they’re not at all prepared for the post-cookie world.
But there are big differences beyond that.
To start, nearly a third of large publishers (31%) said they’re very prepared for the end of the third-party cookie. Only 18% of small publishers said this.
Meanwhile, just shy of a quarter of small publishers (24%) said they’re not very prepared for the shift. While only 9% of large publishers said they’re not very prepared.
Seventeen percent of large publishers actually said they’re completely prepared for the third-party cookie to go away — which does seem a bit suspect. Just 9% of small publisher respondents told Digiday they’re completely prepared.
Over on the buy side, marketers are very solidly somewhat ready for the death of the third-party cookie. Slightly less than half of brand and agency pros (46%) told Digiday they’re somewhat prepared to move beyond the cookie.
This tracks with how brand and agency pros were feeling a year ago. Seventy-one percent said they were worried about their ability to measure ads without third-party cookies, and 58% said they were worried about their ability to target ads. It’s likely this has been a significant driver for their preparation (even if 63% also said they were relieved when Google announced the cookie’s stay of execution).
And the preparation could be going worse. Nearly a quarter of brand and agency pros (23%) told Digiday their companies are very prepared for the end of third-party cookies. Thirteen percent even said they’re completely prepared for cookie-free measurement and targeting.
But 12% of the buy side still said they’re not very prepared for the third-party cookie to go away, with 7% saying they’re not at all prepared.
Want to discuss this with our editors and members? Join here, or log in here if you're already a member.
-
How a Twitch streamer’s NFL Draft event shows brands’ interest in fans at the crossroads of gaming and sports
Esfand’s NFL Draft show — and brands’ interest in sponsoring it — provide the latest example of the mounting convergence between sports and gaming fandom. The NFL has certainly taken note of this shift, too.
-
In the in-game advertising world, tension is mounting between intrinsic ads and immersive brand experiences
At the moment, the crux of the tension between these two forms of in-game advertising comes from the fact that many brand marketers still don’t fully grasp the differences between them — and that they are spending from a unified and often experimental gaming budget.
-
Marketing Briefing: Buyers, marketers call FB glitch that spiked CPMs, cratered performance ‘Groundhog Day’
For seasoned ad buyers, that there was once again an issue with Facebook that they then had to mitigate was no surprise.
-
SponsoredHow broadcasters are bringing advanced programmatic strategies to the new TV upfronts
Ally Appelbaum, senior director, publisher development, Unruly For years, there have been ongoing conversations about how the ubiquitous adoption of CTV/OTT (if and when that occurs) — coupled with the efficiency of programmatic buying against the channel — could transform the upfronts. In 2023, the industry is on the precipice of a significant change. Programmatic […]
-
Why Activision is partnering with the Snapdragon Pro Series to level up the ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ esports scene
While the SPS’s year-two expansion includes several notable updates, such as the introduction of a Latin American league and the addition of titles like “Garena Free Fire” and “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” the change that has elicited the most excitement from mobile esports players is the incorporation of “Call of Duty: Mobile” into the league, the result of a partnership between the SPS and the game’s developer, Activision.
-
Brands turn to gamification to reach hockey fans during the NHL playoffs
Great Clips, New Amsterdam Vodka and Kruger Products are reaching out to hockey fans during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they're taking a gamification approach to their ads to do so.