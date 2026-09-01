Brands bring the U.S. Open to fans with tennis-themed pop-ups around New York City

This story was first published by Digiday sibling Modern Retail.

This year’s U.S. Open is set to be the biggest in recent history. And it’s not just because of the record-setting prize money and the newly launched Moët Serve, a drink that’s set to give the viral Grey Goose Honey Deuce competition.

With ticket prices breaking records for 2026 going on resale sites for hundreds of dollars, there is an even greater interest this year in the annual tennis tournament. Naturally, brand marketers are pulling out all the stops to tie their brands to the U.S. Open, including hosting public pop-ups in other parts of New York City, designed for those who can’t snag seats to enjoy that viral $23 Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktail. With their pop-ups, brands like Evian, Eos and Lavazza are looking to give the fans who have social media-induced FOMO a taste of the tournament vibes, without having to pay for tickets.

The U.S. Open kicked off on August 23 with qualifying matches and will run through September 13, giving brands plenty of opportunity to host pop-ups. Evian water, an official U.S. Open partner, hosted an event to celebrate its 200-year anniversary on August 27, which also coincided with the singles qualifying events. The 200 Years Young Celebration, held at Brooklyn’s Dumbo Archway, featured an interactive installation, live entertainment, French-inspired dishes and Evian carts for guests. Evian is also doing a sweepstakes offering one winner a trip to the anniversary party, U.S. Open courtside tickets and a stay at the brand’s Hôtel Royal in France.

Sephora, named the U.S. Open’s first-ever official Beauty Retail Partner, is hosting a series of pop-ups in the coming weeks. The retailer kicked things off on August 20 with a “Gloss Games” event at its new Astor Place location in partnership with hair-care brand Kérastase, featuring product samples and giveaways. During Finals Weekend starting September 12, Sephora will also offer its foundation shade-matching service at Finals FanFest, which will include exclusive giveaways. Fans will be able to get color-matched for brands such as Haus Labs, Merit and Armani, among others.

Beauty brand Eos is also celebrating the tennis tournament with its own pop-up. The company partnered with professional tennis player and former NCAA champion Ayan Broomfield on a weekend-long activation in Manhattan.

To celebrate the tournament kick-off, Broomfield co-hosted an Eos-sponsored brunch on August 21 for creators, athletes and friends to promote her initiative, Ayan’s Aces, which aims to make tennis more inclusive and accessible for women and minorities. The next day, Broomfield hosted two tennis clinics, with 100 women of color receiving a tennis lesson from the pro.

Carley Caldas, senior vp of marketing and creative at Eos, told Modern Retail that the brand is increasingly leaning into sports-focused marketing campaigns and events. It’s a strategy that many beauty brands are adopting to reach a new female audience. In recent years, Eos has partnered with several athletes, from NCAA stars to professionals, through its creator program.

“Her whole mission with Ayan Aces is to make tennis more accessible, and so we wanted to do that while also being part of this cultural moment,” said Caldas.

Meanwhile, Italian coffee brand Lavazza is returning as an official coffee partner of the U.S. Open for the twelfth year. This year, the company is using the partnership to showcase Tablì, its new single-serve coffee tabs system.

Fans at the tournament will have access to signature Tablì drinks, interactive games, and giveaways at Lavazza’s Court 6 Coffee Bar & Lounge. However, the company is also bringing the offerings and tennis atmosphere to Manhattan with a pop-up at the USTA Fan Experience in Hudson Yards between August 30 and September 5. Additionally, Lavazza is serving these specialty drinks at Eataly locations throughout New York and New Jersey.

Daniele Foti, the vp of marketing at Lavazza North America, said that what made Lavazza’s marketing strategy different this year was the fact that the brand was able to bring attention to an entirely new product through the U.S. Open.

“Tablì is the world’s first single-serve system made entirely of coffee, so it’s important that people can actually get their hands on it and try it for themselves,” he said.

Foti added that since the company first partnered with the U.S. Open in 2015, the tournament and the way people think about tennis have evolved significantly.

“What was once a niche event for dedicated fans has grown into a genuine cultural phenomenon, one that extends well beyond the court into arts, fashion and culture,” said Foti. This gives brands like Lavazza an opportunity to produce brand awareness beyond the tournament’s coffee lounges.

“So we built a presence across the city,” Foti said, including a dedicated Tablì event with Highsnobiety at the Meatpacking Collective on September 5 and September 6, the USTA U.S. Open Experience in Hudson Yards, and the signature drinks at select Eataly locations and Virgin Hotels New York City.

“All of it is open to the public,” Foti said. “The point is to give people a taste of what we’re bringing to the Open, wherever they happen to be in the city.”

For brands like Eos, which are not official U.S. Open sponsors, hosting their own pop-ups in other parts of New York City helps build visibility for their tennis partnerships without the lift that comes with sponsoring the tournament on site.

“We had people either playing tennis or just enjoying watching it,” Caldas said. “With this activation, they can do that without trying to gain access to the U.S. Open, which isn’t the easiest thing to do.”