Billboard pours its first tequila brand partnership with Tres Generaciones

Tequila has recently poured into U.S. market, so much so that it has become the second fastest-growing alcohol beverage category today, according to a report by the Distilled Spirits Council, one of the sector’s trade associations. Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council estimated exports of 420 million liters in 2023, with the U.S. being its main buyer.

So it is not surprising that big brands and Hollywood celebrities are looking to Jalisco, Mexico for their best allies in the industry, including George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, and urban artist Maluma , to name a few.

The latest to take the plunge is music giant Billboard, which recently announced a partnership with Tres Generaciones tequila, the first time the company has shared the stage with a tequila brand.

Both brands, who responded via email to questions regarding this partnership, emphasize the importance of prioritizing diversity and inclusion in any initiative.

“Billboard’s partnership with Tres Generaciones is emblematic of our focus on striking alliances with brands that share our values. Tres has consistently supported music fans and the artists they love, prioritizing diversity in every facet of their business,” said Dana Droppo, chief businesss officer of Billboard, who added that the “entire leadership team at Billboard is committed to crafting partnerships with brands that prioritize diversity and multiculturalism because it is the best way to serve our rich, multifaceted audience”.

Billboard, which has an extensive calendar of event and awards franchises, including the Billboard Latin Music Awards, will feature Tres Generaciones’ participation in the Power 100 event in Los Angeles, the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players and the Latin Music Week. Tres Generaciones is constantly battling in the tequila category against companies like Don Julio, established for decades, with whom it will eventually fight for a share of the global tequila market, which could reach $14.35 billion by 2028 according to a recent report by Research Market.

“Our partnership with Billboard is a result of our continued success and strong positioning to succeed in reaching growing consumer demands in this expanding and exciting category,” said Chad Goven, Managing Director of Tequila at Beam Suntory, the parent company of Tres Generaciones.

The partnership with Tres Generaciones involves direct interaction with potential consumers in major cities across the country, communities where Billboard has aexperiences planned for music fans.



“We’re launching the ‘Get Up Anthems’ – an exclusive, one-of-a-kind playlists made to pay homage to the iconic songs that highlight the distinctive sounds of six major cities – Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles.” said Goven.

This is not the first time the Tres Generaciones team has added music to its activations; the brand has previously partnered with artists such as Immasoul.

“When we look at our brand, we want to make sure we’re continually championing visionary artisans and their stories of character, creativity and innovation. What better way to showcase this than by teaming up with trailblazers of the music space like Immasoul, Victoria Monet and Billboard as we amplify the journeys of a whole new crop of artists” said Goven.

For Billboard, Tres Generaciones Tequila helps expand its engagement with large multicultural audiences as their “work together will highlight artists and songs that inspire music lovers in cities across the U.S” said Droppom who added that “music is uniquely capable of catalyzing conversation and nurturing community among listeners. That’s why we see superfans becoming one of the most powerful consumer groups out there, and that trend will only increase in the coming years.”