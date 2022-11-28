Arm & Hammer enlists TikTok influencers to help millennials, Gen Z with holiday laundry
Arm & Hammer Laundry is taking advantage of TikTok’s short-form videos to reach out to families during the holiday season.
Over the last year, the brand has been working to build its organic TikTok presence, and its new holiday effort is a continuation of that strategy. Arm & Hammer is looking to stand out on the platform by creating content in collaboration with actor, cook and dad David Burtka and TikTok influencers Queencitytrends (a travel and lifestyle influencer with 1.5 million followers), Snackbandits (food creators with 1.6 million followers) and Nycgaydad(a TikTok content creator with 423,000 followers).
Arm & Hammer chose influencers based on the organic family-related content they produce that aligns with the brand’s values, according to Xi Chen, associate marketing director for Arm & Hammer Laundry. Arm & Hammer chose to focus on TikTok because consumers are spending more time there than Instagram and Twitter.
“We know more of our target consumers [Gen Z and millennial parents] are using TikTok, and we want to continue building our presence there,” said Chen, who added that the brand wanted to lean into the platform and focus on TikTok content as the app is continuing to grow in popularity.
Arm & Hammer Laundry joins other brands beefing up TikTok efforts this year to boost brand awareness during the holidays, including Lowe’s and Ocean Spray. The financial agreement between Arm & Hammer, the influencers and Burtka was not disclosed by the brand.
In Arm & Hammer’s TikTok campaign, the videos portray the influencers encouraging millennial parents and Gen Zers to embrace the mess they make during the cooking process at home with their family over the holidays. The brand also produced short video clips of Burtka sharing his favorite tips and tricks for keeping the holidays stress-free and fun.
It is unclear how much of Arm & Hammer’s advertising budget is allocated to this campaign, as Chen declined to share overall budget specifics. According to Pathmatics data, the brand spent a little over $197,000 so far on advertising efforts in 2022.
Leaning into TikTok could prove to be fruitful for Arm & Hammer. According to TikTok analytical tool Alalisa, Arm & Hammer Laundry had the highest number of TikTok views (31.4 million) among laundry brands on the platform from February to October and the strongest engagement among brands in the category.
Aspire’s senior director of marketing strategy Magda Houalla said that she believes the videos will even encourage audience participation, which could lead to an increase in engagement for the brand. “We’re so used to seeing product demos on social media, but their humorous and entertaining spin on the power of the product feels very fresh,” she said.
