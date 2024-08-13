Amazon sellers plan inventory for a long holiday season
This story was published on Digiday’s sister site, Modern Retail.
Black Friday is more than three months away, but Amazon’s third-party sellers are already scrambling to plan ahead.
In a message to sellers earlier this month, Amazon recommended that third-party sellers place their Black Friday inventory in the company’s fulfillment centers by Oct. 19, a week earlier than the same deadline set last year. The e-commerce giant also said that sellers should send their Fulfillment by Amazon inventory to its facilities in August and September to ensure brands have enough products in stock ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.
“Our fulfillment center teams will be focused on receiving inventory in September and October to ensure your products are placed in the right fulfillment centers ahead of peak,” Amazon said. “In November and December, we’ll shift our focus to processing customer orders as this is our busiest time of year.”
For Amazon, the shortened timeline is an apparent bid to keep up with its ultra-fast Prime delivery speeds during the biggest shopping season of the year. Read the full story at Modern Retail.
