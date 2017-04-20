5 charts on how mobile payments are growing in China

Social payments in China now reach almost $3 trillion, according to a United Nations report released Wednesday.

China has been a world leader in mobile and social payments while the U.S. and Europe have been slow to adopt them. Payments on messaging and e-commerce platforms like WeChat and Alibaba are set to increase China’s GDP by $236 billion by 2025.

Now, the United Nations’ Better Than Cash Alliance is hoping other countries can emulate China’s models as much as possible, if only to unlock economic opportunities for people and small businesses the way China has.