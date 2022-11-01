Teads, Edelman, VICE Media Group and Imagination are among this year’s Digiday Awards finalists

Innovation and inclusivity emerged as significant themes in this year’s Digiday Awards shortlist. With a cookieless environment on the horizon, companies are experimenting with new ways to interact with their customers as well as serve communities often left behind.

Teads received a nomination for Most Innovative Technology Platform. The company enables brands to connect directly with exclusive audiences through its partnerships with more than 3,100 premium content providers in sports, news and entertainment — including The Washington Post, The Guardian, BBC, Condé Nast and ESPN — across every screen, reaching nearly 2 billion monthly unique audiences. According to research from Jounce Media, Teads Ad Manager is the most efficient and transparent DSP, and the buying platform’s Teads Cookieless Translator allows advertisers to seamlessly translate existing cookie-based audiences into the most relevant cookieless signals. Teads continues to enrich its contextual data solution and advance attention as the optimal metric to predict business outcomes.

In a new category in this year’s awards, Best Experiential Campaign, Paramount+ and ‘Halo The Series’ earned a nomination for their drone activation at SXSW. Ahead of the series premiere of the video game adaption, more than 400 drones flew in synchronized formation depicting iconic imagery from the Halo universe, stretching 600 feet across the night sky above Austin as part of a partnership with the SXSW festival. The drone light show culminated in a QR code, allowing viewers an illuminating way to watch the show’s trailer. Upon its release, ‘Halo The Series’ broke the previous record for new series premiere viewership on Paramount+.

Edelman earned nominations in several categories, including Best Use of Social for its Vaseline ‘See My Skin’ campaign. To build the database designed to search for skin conditions among people of color, thousands of images of Black and Brown skin were aggregated and independently evaluated by a board of certified dermatologists. Using VisualDX, a software that enhances diagnostic accuracy in skin of color, the effort allowed people of color to see themselves in search and connect with culturally competent providers with the HUED platform. The campaign addressed a systemic barrier that prevents proper diagnosis and treatment in people of color, with 59% of organic views coming from users searching for a specific skin image or skin-related concern. Nearly half (48%) of those who searched on the site were empowered to advocate for themselves and take action, representing an increase of 1,430% in people seeking dermatological care.

For Best Collaboration, VICE Media Group secured a nomination for its ‘Running While Black’ video series developed with Adidas, MediaCom and Religion of Sports. The three-part series highlighted how for the Black community, the act of running is marked by a history of profiling and violence that makes the otherwise healthy and empowering sport a source of fear. The partnership brought stories of Black runners to audiences with a video-neutral platform approach (including social, CTV and linear). It delivered more than 128 million impressions and more than 38 million video views.

Creative agency Imagination received a nomination in the Best Multi-Platform Campaign category for its Ford F-150 Lightning reveal. The U.S. automaker, along with Imagination and advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, unveiled the new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning in May 2021, shifting the conversation around electric vehicles. Ford welcomed 300 attendees for the in-person debut, including employees, UAW members and dealers. That same month, Ford announced its new business strategy, Ford+, positioning EVs, connected technology and the commercial vehicle business as its pillars of growth. The F-150 Lightning reveal resulted in more than 90,000 reservations in the first 10 days and exceeded 200,000 reservations as of January 2022. The campaign also generated a media reach of 2.9 billion, including 6.7 million livestream video views and 14.1 million total engagements across owned channels.

Altogether, the work the judges nominated in 2022 demonstrated that companies are investing in innovative technologies and looking for fun and empowering ways to interact with audiences.

See the complete list of finalists below.

Best Audio Campaign

Aon – “On Aon” Podcast

Bloomberg Media Studios x PGIM – The OUTThinking Investor Podcast

Havas Media, Havas Chicago, and The National Association of REALTORS® – “That’s Who We R” Campaign with iHeart’s “Stuff You Should Know” Podcast

HBO Multicultural Marketing (Kyra Lewis, Malcolm Forde, Tiffany Chiao, Brittney Williams), Team Epiphany (Jane Kim-Smith, Derick Beresford, Ashley Burnside, Howard Tseng, Nichole J. Henderson, Shani Pleasants, Mai Jackson)

iHeartMedia & 23&me – Spit Podcast Season Two

Nickelodeon & Lego

Best Branding Campaign B2B

Aon – The Aon Story

Apollo Partners & Coupa – Going Big with the MLB x New York Yankees

Atlantic Re:think & Boston Consulting Group: American Metamorphosis Season 2

Code and Theory and Amazon Ads – Q2 Campaign – Your Brand. Their World.

Degree Dear Fitness Industry

GoTo

Best Branding Campaign B2C

1DS Collective – Building Liver King

Brand: Paramount+, Agency: Droga5, Production Company: O-Positive, Editorial: Arcade Editorial, Post Production VFX: The Mill, Music: Human, Sound: Heard City,

MGA Entertainment & Brand3P- Little Tikes Brand Celebration Stores on Amazon, Walmart.com & Target.com

Publicis New York/Zenith/PSOne

Something Different & Spectrum | We Think

Supernatural – Kayak

Where The Heart Is, A 4-Part Video Series Co-produced by VICE Media, The National Association of REALTORS® and Havas Media Group

Best Collaboration

Browsi + Magnite

e.l.f. Beauty, Movers+Shakers, Dunkin’, Tinuiti, Shadow PR, Lippe Taylor, ICR

Publicis New York/Zenith/PSOne

Salesforce and Fortune Brand Studio presents THE ECOPRENEURS

Velocity, Paramount – Ram x Yellowstone Franchise Partnership

VICE TV, adidas, MediaCom & Religion of Sports-Running While Black

Best Creative

Bloomberg Media Studios x Samsung Electronics – Tech Goes Green Campaign

Calvin Klein and Palace – Launch of CK1Palace

Edelman & FELGTB – #RealVoicesofPride

Kimmelot

The Ritz-Carlton – Miami Grand Prix Travel Poster

Vaseline See My Skin

Wisp & Two Socks Creative – Reproductive Health 101 with Bill

Best Experiential Campaign

Anne Frank House: The Bookcase for Tolerance

Edelman & eBay – Wear Em Out Store

Golin and Kinder Bueno – Summer Gets Bueno Pop-up Event

HBO Max’s “Winning Time” Exclusive Screening and After Party

NVE Experience Agency – XBOX x STRANGER THINGS 4 : IMMERSIVE RIFT ACTIVATION

Paramount+: Brand. Giant Spoon was the agency behind the stunt, while Sky Elements provided the drones and Drone Dudes handled content capture.

Best Gaming/Esports Campaign

American Eagle, Anzu, and Livetopia – Making The ‘AE Members Always Club’ in Roblox

Bidstack and Starcom Worldwide – The Scent of Victory

Desafío The Box Volk Creado en Fortnite – Volk Games by Caracol Televisión

Edelman & Xbox Master Piece

JBL X 100 Thieves Collaboration

PepsiCo (MTN DEW, Gatorade, and Ruffles), NBA, and 2K – NBA 2K22

Best Metaverse Marketing Campaign

Adidas – Ozworld Fortnite Map

American Eagle, Anzu, and Livetopia – Making The ‘AE Members Always Club’ in Roblox

Babylist

Logitech For Creators

Nickelodeon & Carnival Cruise Line: Slime Cup Sponsorship

Best Multi-Platform Campaign

Carmichael Lynch & H&R Block – A Fair Shot

Degree Dear Fitness Industry

Ford, Imagination & Wieden+Kennedy – Ford F-150 Lightning Reveal

Movement Strategy & SHOWTIME

Nickelodeon x Carnival Cruise Line & Initiative: Slime Cup Sponsorship

Salesforce and Fortune Brand Studio presents THE ECOPRENEURS

Vaseline See My Skin

Best Organic Marketing Campaign

1DS Collective – Building Liver King

American Century Investments and COFFEE Labs

Botify

Movement Strategy & Adult Swim

theSkimm’s #ShowUsYourLeave Movement

Best PR Campaign

Black Women’s Health Imperative and Hologic’s Project Health Equality – Launch of Cerving Confidence to Protect Black Women’s Cervical Health

Edelman & eBay – Wear Em Out Store

Edelman & the United Nations Population Fund – Bodyright

Edelman and Fondation Des Femmes – The Cost of Inequality

Stella Artois & Mother London

Vaseline See My Skin

Best Product Launch Campaign

“The Magnificent Escape”: LOEWE x Spirited Away Collection Launch with Grason

1DS Collective – Building Liver King

Creative Strategy, Press, Influencer, Event: SHADOW. Production: LDJ Productions

Ford, Imagination & Wieden+Kennedy – Ford F-150 Lightning Reveal

ŌURA Health – Gucci x Oura Ring

The Economist Group – Launch of Economist Impact

Best Search Campaign

Adswerve

CB/I Digital & Melinda Maria – Partners in Growth

Hearts & Science x Reckitt: Driving Omnichannel Business Results for Enfamil

Marcus Thomas & Krylon – SEM Modernization and Marchine Learning

Terakeet & Leading Mortgage and Lending Company – 12.2x SEO ROI

Wpromote & Intuit QuickBooks: Harnessing the Power of Holistic Search

Best Strategy Pivot

Deloitte Digital and NYU Langone Health

Edelman & Unilever – No to Normal

January Digital, The Digital Leadership Company™

Supernatural – Kayak

Best Use of Influencer Marketing

Barbarian

Edelman & the United Nations Population Fund – Bodyright

Havas Atlanta, Coca-Cola (The Coca-Cola Company), Formerly Known As, Social Center

HBO’s Winning Time Takes the Court

JBL

ShopStyle Collective & Saks

Best Use of NFT

American Century Investments and Coffee Labs – #myACCnft

Chive Media Group

PAPA JOHNS NFT HOT BAGS

RayCo Media & Unsilenced Voices: NFTs to End Domestic Violence

Supernatural – Gemini

TIMEPieces – web3 division of TIME

Best Use of Social

1DS Collective – Building Liver King

e.l.f. Beauty, Movers+Shakers, Tinuiti, Shadow PR, Lippe Taylor

Edelman & FELGTB – #RealVoicesofPride

Hearts & Science x HBO Max x Twitter: Peacemaker

Qumin & Moxy Hotels – Where Brave Starts

Vaseline See My Skin

Best Use of Video

Goalcast

Hearts & Science x AT&T x attn: The Love Connection

Hearts & Science x AT&T x WIRED: Into the Metaverse

Reach Agency & Hulu – Only Rudys In the Building

Salesforce and Fortune Brand Studio presents THE ECOPRENEURS

ShowHeroes & PHD Media – SEAT Arona

Leader of the Year

3BLACKDOT

Black & White Zebra

Frit-Lay North America

UTA

WeTransfer – Damian Bradfield

Wpromote’s Simon Poulton – Digital Intelligence Innovator & Privacy Pioneer

Most Innovative Brand

Horizon Media & Petco – Shoppertainment

Nixon Peabody LLP – Launch of new website

Paramount+: Brand

Tropicana Brands Group – Tropicana

Most Innovative Independent Agency

Incubeta – A Year of Growth

January Digital

JOAN Creative

Known

Mother

Portal A

Most Innovative Media Agency

Known

My Code – Rebrand from H Code

Spectrum Reach

Wondersauce drives success and innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry for DRiV Inc.

Most Innovative Publisher

Doing Things Media

Dow Jones

The Hill – Most Innovative Publisher

TIME

Verywell

Wave Sports + Entertainment

Most Innovative Technology Platform

Contobox

Epsilon PeopleCloud

Grain

Influencity – Influencer Marketing Platform

Premion

Teads | The Global Media Platform

Twitch