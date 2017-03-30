Allstate, LinkedIn and Atlantic Re:think are up for Content Marketing Team of the Year

At this year’s Digiday Content Marketing Awards, a brand, a platform and a publisher are vying for the award for Content Marketing Team of the Year. Insurance company Allstate, networking platform LinkedIn and Atlantic:Rethink, The Atlantic’s in-house creative marketing group, are this year’s nominees, hinting at the growth of content marketing teams beyond the usual culprits, agencies.

Mattress brand Casper lives up to last year’s Digiday Awards win for Most Innovative Brand with four award nominations in campaign and innovation categories. It will compete in the Best Brand/Influencer Collaboration for “The Dogfluencer Dinner,” Best New Product Launch/Campaign for its dog mattress launch, Best Use of Snapchat for “Late Night Snap Hacks” and Best Content Marketing Tech Platform for its “Insomnobot 3000.”

Adobe Photoshop also has for nominations, spanning branded editorial and social media categories: Best Branded Content Series for its “Collabograms” campaign, Most Original Use of Facebook, Best Use of Instagram and Best Interactive Content Piece/Series for “There’s Magic Inside.”

See the full list of finalists across all 26 categories here.

The gala will take place in May 2017 in New York City. Tickets are available for purchase here.