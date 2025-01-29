Trump’s war on remote work clashes with RTO rebellion as some WFH roles spike

This article was first published by Digiday sibling WorkLife

Despite President Trump’s order this week that federal employees working from home get back to their desks, the battle over remote work is far from over.

New data reveals a workplace revolution that’s still going strong in many sectors, even as some companies slam their office doors shut. And for HR managers navigating these waters, the latest research offers revealing insights into where the market is actually headed.

The message from America’s workforce? Not so fast on those RTO mandates.

A recent survey of more than 1,000 workers in the U.S. from the marketing and PR firm Bospar found that 6 in 10 continue to say they are more productive at home, while more than one-third say they perform just as well remotely versus in the office. Just 5% said they were less productive in a home office.

That may serve as a wake-up call for employers considering implementing RTO orders.

“Companies enforcing mandatory return-to-office policies face clear risks to both employee productivity and market position,” said Laurence Evans, CEO of Reputation Leaders, a U.K.-based market research firm. In its research, it found that 73% of consumers would think twice before buying from companies that force full-time office work. Even more telling, 6 in 10 believe companies should encourage remote work to reduce environmental impact.

The financial sector isn’t buying it.

John Lane, co-founder of executive search firm Landing Point, which specializes in financial services opportunities, has watched remote roles virtually disappear from that industry. “Our fully remote roles have dropped significantly and are almost nonexistent,” he said, noting that even hybrid work has shifted to about four days in the office and one day remote, compared to two to three days in the office just a few years ago.

