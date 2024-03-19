Digitas, Wpromote, Known, Critical Mass and Juice Media are 2024 Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards finalists
The Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards recognize the most successful companies, campaigns and technologies in the modern media landscape. This year’s finalists focused on data-driven decision-making, innovation and technology, client collaboration and partnerships, and — perhaps most importantly — adaptability and agility.
A standout for one of several new categories this year — Best Agency Partner — is Digitas. Digitas and CVS combined forces into one total search team and crafted a bespoke search trends tool, leveraging machine learning to drive insights and stay ahead of changing consumer behaviors. The results were impressive, from the highest marketing mix modeling ROAS of any CVS marketing channel to 40 million store visits and a 20% surge in website traffic. This partnership underscores a commitment to delivering efficient, forward-thinking strategies that provide CVS competitive advantages in the healthcare industry.
Wpromote emerged as a Best Use of Data finalist for its collaboration with Intuit QuickBooks. The company demonstrated a meticulous approach to optimizing non-brand paid search. By establishing a comprehensive geo test and data analysis, Wpromote proved the incremental value of non-brand spend, leading to strategic budget reallocation and impressive results. Notably, non-brand conversions surged by 33%, revenue increased by 77% and ROAS improved by 2%. This innovative, data-driven strategy enhanced paid search campaigns and transformed QuickBooks’ overall digital marketing approach, showcasing the power of precise data utilization in driving sustainable business growth.
Another new category this year, Independent Media Agency of the Year, had a standout entrant with Known for its innovative blend of data science and creativity. The media agency delivers predictive and precise campaigns by utilizing proprietary technology such as SkepticTM and AI capabilities like The Big Lebotski, which has been featured in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Known surpassed subscription goals, drove record primetime audiences for its clients and exceeded revenue goals in 2023 by 16% while maintaining strong contribution margins and garnering industry recognition with awards like AdAge Agency A-List.
Critical Mass’ work with City National Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program earned it a finalist slot for Best CSR Initiative. The “Our Impact” campaign highlighted City National Bank’s meaningful impact and how it helps its clients start businesses, create jobs, send their kids to college, save for retirement and more. Critical Mass helped shine a light on City National’s commitment to making a positive difference in communities through initiatives such as the Dollars + Sense program, where City National delivered financial education to thousands of students — showcasing a holistic approach to social responsibility and community empowerment.
Juice Media shone as a finalist in another new category this year, Best Omnichannel Campaign, with its innovative approach to boosting a leader in email marketing’s bottom-of-funnel KPIs while enhancing brand visibility. Juice Media’s approach blended high-intent linear executions and targeted OTT advertising and programmatic audio to help their client pivot to an omnichannel strategy. This resonated with the target audience, driving a 17% increase in web traffic and yielding impressive campaign results with a 45% increase in overall campaign reach and a 69% improvement in response rates. Juice Media’s campaign surpassed benchmarks and exemplified the power of omnichannel marketing in driving growth and engagement for their client.
The finalists for this year’s Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards have shown that collaboration is at the forefront of companies’ minds. As more businesses seek out agency partners and expand their media strategies, they’re leaning into innovative technology and data-driven approaches and demonstrating agility and adaptability in the face of industry challenges, changes or client needs.
See the complete list of finalists below.
Best Agency Partner
Digitas and CVS
Mediaplus
My Code and GMC
Smarty Social & Treace
Best Connected/Streaming TV Campaign
AppLovin SparkLabs
Juice Media
Quantcast and Havas Media
Best CSR Initiative
City National Bank
Duncan Channon & CTPP
Best E-Commerce Strategy
Carhartt + January Digital
Best Emerging Technology Campaign
Kargo
Nissan & MG OMD
Party City & 22squared
Best First-to-Market Strategy
CMI Media Group & AstraZeneca
Best High Impact Creative
Sharma Brands
Best Influencer Partnership
Ansira
Coegi
GSD&M + Pizza Hut
Hearts & Science x Wellstar
Open Influence x Disney Pixar
Open Influence x Visit Philadelphia
Best Omnichannel Campaign
Chemistry & Frontdoor
Hearts & Science x HBO Max
Juice Media
Kepler
Mediaplus
Wpromote & STAAR Surgical
Best Out-of-Home Campaign
CMI Media Group & AstraZeneca
Disney on Broadway & Situation
DIVE Billboards
FerebeeLane and Pearson Farm
Mediaplus X De’Longhi
Talon & OANDA
Best Podcast Campaign
Rakuten & Ocean Media
Best Retail Media Strategy
Bob Evans Farms & InMarket
Delta
Intuit and Apollo Partners
Juice Media
Sony + Tinuiti
Wavemaker & Danone
Best Social Commerce Strategy
BLP & MedCline
SmartyPants & Movers+Shakers
Best Use of AI
Ansira
Quantcast and ACMN
Ring & Initiative
Best Use of Data
Ampersand
Bob Evans Farms & InMarket
Intuit QuickBooks + Wpromote
Juice Media
Known
Team One & Lexus
Best Use of Technology
EssenceMediacom & GroupM Nexus
Digital Media Campaign of the Year
Hearts of Science x HBO Max
RPA & La-Z-Boy
Independent Media Agency of the Year
Apollo Partners
Chemistry
Known
Mediaplus
PMG
Media Agency of the Year
GSD&M
Movers+Shakers
Media Plan of the Year
Aerie
Chemistry & Frontdoor
Initiative & T-Mobile
Kepler
Lexus & Team One
Rufus, Powered by Initiative
Traditional Media Campaign of the Year
Hearts & Science
Interested in entering the Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards? Sign up to receive deadline reminders, entry tips, category recommendations and more.
More in Media
Disney is rolling out DRAX Direct, a direct integration with the industry’s largest DSPs
Google’s DV 360 and The Trade Desk are DRAX Direct’s launch partners, a development the entertainment giant is characterizing as a “landmark agreement.”
How Fortune is expanding its European footprint
Fortune is setting down roots in Europe through several new leadership hires.
Frequency management is capping CTV ad spend
Experts assert that buyers don’t have to accept trade-offs when it comes to merging ad tech and TV.