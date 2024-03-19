Digitas, Wpromote, Known, Critical Mass and Juice Media are 2024 Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards finalists

The Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards recognize the most successful companies, campaigns and technologies in the modern media landscape. This year’s finalists focused on data-driven decision-making, innovation and technology, client collaboration and partnerships, and — perhaps most importantly — adaptability and agility.

A standout for one of several new categories this year — Best Agency Partner — is Digitas. Digitas and CVS combined forces into one total search team and crafted a bespoke search trends tool, leveraging machine learning to drive insights and stay ahead of changing consumer behaviors. The results were impressive, from the highest marketing mix modeling ROAS of any CVS marketing channel to 40 million store visits and a 20% surge in website traffic. This partnership underscores a commitment to delivering efficient, forward-thinking strategies that provide CVS competitive advantages in the healthcare industry.

Wpromote emerged as a Best Use of Data finalist for its collaboration with Intuit QuickBooks. The company demonstrated a meticulous approach to optimizing non-brand paid search. By establishing a comprehensive geo test and data analysis, Wpromote proved the incremental value of non-brand spend, leading to strategic budget reallocation and impressive results. Notably, non-brand conversions surged by 33%, revenue increased by 77% and ROAS improved by 2%. This innovative, data-driven strategy enhanced paid search campaigns and transformed QuickBooks’ overall digital marketing approach, showcasing the power of precise data utilization in driving sustainable business growth.

Another new category this year, Independent Media Agency of the Year, had a standout entrant with Known for its innovative blend of data science and creativity. The media agency delivers predictive and precise campaigns by utilizing proprietary technology such as SkepticTM and AI capabilities like The Big Lebotski, which has been featured in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Known surpassed subscription goals, drove record primetime audiences for its clients and exceeded revenue goals in 2023 by 16% while maintaining strong contribution margins and garnering industry recognition with awards like AdAge Agency A-List.

Critical Mass’ work with City National Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program earned it a finalist slot for Best CSR Initiative. The “Our Impact” campaign highlighted City National Bank’s meaningful impact and how it helps its clients start businesses, create jobs, send their kids to college, save for retirement and more. Critical Mass helped shine a light on City National’s commitment to making a positive difference in communities through initiatives such as the Dollars + Sense program, where City National delivered financial education to thousands of students — showcasing a holistic approach to social responsibility and community empowerment.

Juice Media shone as a finalist in another new category this year, Best Omnichannel Campaign, with its innovative approach to boosting a leader in email marketing’s bottom-of-funnel KPIs while enhancing brand visibility. Juice Media’s approach blended high-intent linear executions and targeted OTT advertising and programmatic audio to help their client pivot to an omnichannel strategy. This resonated with the target audience, driving a 17% increase in web traffic and yielding impressive campaign results with a 45% increase in overall campaign reach and a 69% improvement in response rates. Juice Media’s campaign surpassed benchmarks and exemplified the power of omnichannel marketing in driving growth and engagement for their client.

The finalists for this year’s Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards have shown that collaboration is at the forefront of companies’ minds. As more businesses seek out agency partners and expand their media strategies, they’re leaning into innovative technology and data-driven approaches and demonstrating agility and adaptability in the face of industry challenges, changes or client needs.

See the complete list of finalists below.

Best Agency Partner

Digitas and CVS

Mediaplus

My Code and GMC

Smarty Social & Treace

Best Connected/Streaming TV Campaign

AppLovin SparkLabs

Juice Media

Quantcast and Havas Media

Best CSR Initiative

City National Bank

Duncan Channon & CTPP

Best E-Commerce Strategy

Carhartt + January Digital

Best Emerging Technology Campaign

Kargo

Nissan & MG OMD

Party City & 22squared

Best First-to-Market Strategy

CMI Media Group & AstraZeneca

Best High Impact Creative

Sharma Brands

Best Influencer Partnership

Ansira

Coegi

GSD&M + Pizza Hut

Hearts & Science x Wellstar

Open Influence x Disney Pixar

Open Influence x Visit Philadelphia

Best Omnichannel Campaign

Chemistry & Frontdoor

Hearts & Science x HBO Max

Juice Media

Kepler

Mediaplus

Wpromote & STAAR Surgical

Best Out-of-Home Campaign

CMI Media Group & AstraZeneca

Disney on Broadway & Situation

DIVE Billboards

FerebeeLane and Pearson Farm

Mediaplus X De’Longhi

Talon & OANDA

Best Podcast Campaign

Rakuten & Ocean Media

Best Retail Media Strategy

Bob Evans Farms & InMarket

Delta

Intuit and Apollo Partners

Juice Media

Sony + Tinuiti

Wavemaker & Danone

Best Social Commerce Strategy

BLP & MedCline

SmartyPants & Movers+Shakers

Best Use of AI

Ansira

Quantcast and ACMN

Ring & Initiative

Best Use of Data

Ampersand

Bob Evans Farms & InMarket

Intuit QuickBooks + Wpromote

Juice Media

Known

Team One & Lexus

Best Use of Technology

EssenceMediacom & GroupM Nexus

Digital Media Campaign of the Year

Hearts of Science x HBO Max

RPA & La-Z-Boy

Independent Media Agency of the Year

Apollo Partners

Chemistry

Known

Mediaplus

PMG

Media Agency of the Year

GSD&M

Movers+Shakers

Media Plan of the Year

Aerie

Chemistry & Frontdoor

Initiative & T-Mobile

Kepler

Lexus & Team One

Rufus, Powered by Initiative

Traditional Media Campaign of the Year

Hearts & Science

