Digitas, Wpromote, Known, Critical Mass and Juice Media are 2024 Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards finalists

March 19, 2024

The Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards recognize the most successful companies, campaigns and technologies in the modern media landscape. This year’s finalists focused on data-driven decision-making, innovation and technology, client collaboration and partnerships, and — perhaps most importantly — adaptability and agility. 

A standout for one of several new categories this year — Best Agency Partner — is Digitas. Digitas and CVS combined forces into one total search team and crafted a bespoke search trends tool, leveraging machine learning to drive insights and stay ahead of changing consumer behaviors. The results were impressive, from the highest marketing mix modeling ROAS of any CVS marketing channel to 40 million store visits and a 20% surge in website traffic. This partnership underscores a commitment to delivering efficient, forward-thinking strategies that provide CVS competitive advantages in the healthcare industry.

Wpromote emerged as a Best Use of Data finalist for its collaboration with Intuit QuickBooks. The company demonstrated a meticulous approach to optimizing non-brand paid search. By establishing a comprehensive geo test and data analysis, Wpromote proved the incremental value of non-brand spend, leading to strategic budget reallocation and impressive results. Notably, non-brand conversions surged by 33%, revenue increased by 77% and ROAS improved by 2%. This innovative, data-driven strategy enhanced paid search campaigns and transformed QuickBooks’ overall digital marketing approach, showcasing the power of precise data utilization in driving sustainable business growth.

Another new category this year, Independent Media Agency of the Year, had a standout entrant with Known for its innovative blend of data science and creativity. The media agency delivers predictive and precise campaigns by utilizing proprietary technology such as SkepticTM and AI capabilities like The Big Lebotski, which has been featured in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Known surpassed subscription goals, drove record primetime audiences for its clients and exceeded revenue goals in 2023 by 16% while maintaining strong contribution margins and garnering industry recognition with awards like AdAge Agency A-List.

Critical Mass’ work with City National Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program earned it a finalist slot for Best CSR Initiative. The “Our Impact” campaign highlighted City National Bank’s meaningful impact and how it helps its clients start businesses, create jobs, send their kids to college, save for retirement and more. Critical Mass helped shine a light on City National’s commitment to making a positive difference in communities through initiatives such as the Dollars + Sense program, where City National delivered financial education to thousands of students — showcasing a holistic approach to social responsibility and community empowerment.

Juice Media shone as a finalist in another new category this year, Best Omnichannel Campaign, with its innovative approach to boosting a leader in email marketing’s bottom-of-funnel KPIs while enhancing brand visibility. Juice Media’s approach blended high-intent linear executions and targeted OTT advertising and programmatic audio to help their client pivot to an omnichannel strategy. This resonated with the target audience, driving a 17% increase in web traffic and yielding impressive campaign results with a 45% increase in overall campaign reach and a 69% improvement in response rates. Juice Media’s campaign surpassed benchmarks and exemplified the power of omnichannel marketing in driving growth and engagement for their client.

The finalists for this year’s Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards have shown that collaboration is at the forefront of companies’ minds. As more businesses seek out agency partners and expand their media strategies, they’re leaning into innovative technology and data-driven approaches and demonstrating agility and adaptability in the face of industry challenges, changes or client needs. 

See the complete list of finalists below.

Best Agency Partner
Digitas and CVS
Mediaplus 
My Code and GMC 
Smarty Social & Treace

Best Connected/Streaming TV Campaign
AppLovin SparkLabs 
Juice Media
Quantcast and Havas Media

Best CSR Initiative
City National Bank
Duncan Channon & CTPP 

Best E-Commerce Strategy
Carhartt + January Digital

Best Emerging Technology Campaign
Kargo 
Nissan & MG OMD
Party City & 22squared 

Best First-to-Market Strategy
CMI Media Group & AstraZeneca 

Best High Impact Creative
Sharma Brands 

Best Influencer Partnership
Ansira 
Coegi 
GSD&M + Pizza Hut
Hearts & Science x Wellstar 
Open Influence x Disney Pixar
Open Influence x Visit Philadelphia

Best Omnichannel Campaign 
Chemistry & Frontdoor 
Hearts & Science x HBO Max
Juice Media 
Kepler
Mediaplus 
Wpromote & STAAR Surgical

Best Out-of-Home Campaign
CMI Media Group & AstraZeneca 
Disney on Broadway & Situation
DIVE Billboards
FerebeeLane and Pearson Farm 
Mediaplus X De’Longhi 
Talon & OANDA 

Best Podcast Campaign
Rakuten & Ocean Media

Best Retail Media Strategy
Bob Evans Farms & InMarket 
Delta 
Intuit and Apollo Partners
Juice Media
Sony + Tinuiti 
Wavemaker & Danone 

Best Social Commerce Strategy
BLP & MedCline 
SmartyPants & Movers+Shakers 

Best Use of AI 
Ansira
Quantcast and ACMN 
Ring & Initiative

Best Use of Data
Ampersand
Bob Evans Farms & InMarket 
Intuit QuickBooks + Wpromote
Juice Media 
Known
Team One & Lexus

Best Use of Technology
EssenceMediacom & GroupM Nexus

Digital Media Campaign of the Year
Hearts of Science x HBO Max
RPA & La-Z-Boy 

Independent Media Agency of the Year
Apollo Partners
Chemistry
Known
Mediaplus
PMG 

Media Agency of the Year
GSD&M
Movers+Shakers 

Media Plan of the Year
Aerie
Chemistry & Frontdoor 
Initiative & T-Mobile 
Kepler
Lexus & Team One 
Rufus, Powered by Initiative

Traditional Media Campaign of the Year
Hearts & Science

