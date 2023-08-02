Inside Hard Rock Cafe’s ad featuring Lionel Messi in the kitchen
Lionel Messi joining Major League Soccer under the Inter Miami team reignited the interest of some brands looking to hire the Argentinean star to reach a more diverse audience.
Among them is Hard Rock Cafe, which has worked with the soccer star since 2021 when they introduced the “Messi-Burger” to the chain’s menu.
As part of a five-year contract, the soccer star and restaurant are again collaborating — now on its “Greatness Happens Here” campaign for which it created the so-called Messi Chicken Sandwich. The brand did not provide financial details of the agreement.
The restaurant chain worked with Messi for ads featuring “La Pulga” walking around a kitchen as a chef as the kitchen hustles around him. The commercials have been distributed on social media, Yelp, CTV and in the Hard Rock Cafes and hotels — accessible with a QR code, though the company did not say how much it is spending on this campaign’s placement.
“Our partnership has been very positive and beneficial to the Hard Rock brand in terms of exposure and business,” said Elena Alvarez, vp of sales for Hard Rock International, without providing exact figures. “And now having him at home in Miami is another positive element because he is closer to us. It’s a winning combination.”
Hard Rock Cafe — which is known for displaying artist original memorabilia is considering displaying Messi’s trophies.
“With the opportunity to add Leo Messi collectibles, Hard Rock International’s intention is to display original Messi pieces,” said Millie Vergara Managing Director of Yes We’re Open, the agency in charge of executing the campaign.
“That joy and maturity after achieving his ultimate sporting goal was felt throughout the process,” said Sebastián Marvin, co-founder and Creative Partner of the agency. “Leo Messi was a true champion during the filming and throughout the development of the campaign, and it is evident in the final product.”
Messi filmed for the ad in Paris while finishing touches featuring the product were filmed in Orlando. And his own childhood was inspiration for the sandwich itself as his favorite dish his mother made him was chicken milanese. “Hence, the idea of Messi ‘the Chef’ came about organically” shared Vergara.
In an Instagram post announcing the chicken sandwich — and branding with Hard Rock — Messi referred to the moment as “another dream comes true.” The post has over 10 million likes.
-
Fortune cookies, the Sphere and more: How advertisers are taking OOH beyond billboards
As advertisers continue to look for ways to stand out in today’s ad landscape, OOH is getting more creative.
-
How Ralph Lauren’s ‘phygital’ boot sale in Fortnite shows benefits — and limits — of virtual commerce
To marketers at Ralph Lauren, this week’s so-called “phygital” boot release represents an unprecedented mix between the brand’s virtual and physical options.
-
Marketing Briefing: Legal questions swirl as brands use more memes, trending creator sounds
While agency execs recommend clients license any sounds or memes used in content, some brands will go ahead without doing so. Some brands will fly under the radar, according to marketers and agency execs, while others will face legal challenges.
-
SponsoredHow Samsung is improving marketing investment performance with real-time data
Tying media spend to sales is an ongoing challenge for marketers and advertisers. With increasing pressure to demonstrate the value of their media investment decisions, teams are increasingly turning to marketing mix modeling to analyze the performance impact of campaign decisions. However, traditional marketing mix modeling has some challenges — key among them is the […]
-
Esports executives sound off on the role of competitive gaming in today’s industry landscape
With esports leagues widening their revenue sharing opportunities as brands threaten to pull away from the space, 2023 has been a year of reinvention and reconstruction for the esports industry. To take the pulse on the current role of competitive gaming in esports, Digiday spoke to executives at six prominent esports organizations.
-
Inside C4 Energy’s plan to reach Gen Z with WWE Superstars
C4 Energy is taking its WWE marketing efforts to the next level to differentiate its brand in the increasingly competitive energy drink market.