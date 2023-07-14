Future of Work

How workers are switching from Twitter to Threads

July 14, 2023  •  1 min read  •  By Cloey Callahan
Ivy Liu

This story was originally published on our sister site, WorkLife.

For all its recent missteps, Twitter has long been a vital resource for workers in various industries. A social work hub for professionals. But the tide may be changing for the social platform, as people get frustrated with its leadership and the launch of Meta Threads provides a tempting replacement.

And some professionals aren’t wasting any time switching platform allegiance.

“Twitter has become a critical resource for me to find opportunities for my clients,” said Mark Ballard, svp at advertising agency Harmonica, who has been an avid Twitter user since 2009. “It still, at this moment, serves a purpose. But the millions of Threads adopters is proof that I’m not alone in my frustration with the platform. Like me, millions of others are looking to jump ship.”

Read the full story here.

