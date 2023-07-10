How VidCon’s Gen Z attendees see TikTok vs. Instagram Reels vs. YouTube Shorts

TikTok continues to be the predominant short-form video platform among the teens, tweens and twentysomethings who attended this year’s VidCon, the annual convention for the creator economy. But the gap to Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts isn’t that far off, as covered in the video below.

In addition to laying out of the pros and cons of TikTok vs. Instagram Reels vs. YouTube Shorts, the attendees highlight how their use of the short-form video platforms mirrors the channel-surfing behavior of traditional TV audiences.