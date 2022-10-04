Shopify, Frequence, Piano and Slate are among this year’s Digiday Technology Awards finalists
E-commerce, sustainability and influencer marketing emerged as focus points in this year’s Digiday Technology Awards shortlist. As a cookie-less environment approaches, the submissions made it clear that companies are leaning into — and driving for even more creativity with — programmatic and monetization platforms.
Shopify earned a nomination for Best E-Commerce Technology. Brands and creators such as Kylie Cosmetics, GymShark and Whole Foods Market all use Shopify to create and customize an online store where they can sell in multiple places. As they do so, Linkpop by Shopify allows merchants to launch social storefronts across platforms — accessible directly from their “link in bio” page — making it simple to convert followers into buyers and brand advocates. Evie, a YouTuber and founder of LongHairPrettyNails, used Linkpop to support her most recent product launch and was able to increase social sale conversions by more than 600%. Her large social following benefited from never having to leave their chosen social media app to make a purchase.
Frequence got a nominating nod in the category of Best Monetization Platform for Publishers. The company’s advertising technology solution SmartProposal uses artificial intelligence to instantly build high-performing omnichannel media proposals based on industry-specific recommendations and real data from hundreds of thousands of media campaigns. Using SmartProposal’s hyper-targeted suggestions and strategic budget optimization, one media company boosted its booked revenue, increased sales efficiency and tripled its omnichannel revenue.
For Best Sustainable Ad Tech Platform, a new category recognizing sustainable practices, Sharethrough is a finalist for its launch of Green PMPs with Scope3. Green PMPs allow advertisers to offset the carbon emissions caused by running ads throughout the programmatic supply chain and achieve net-zero carbon emissions on their digital ad campaigns. Since the launch, nearly 15,000 websites have been using Green PMPs, and more than 15.6 million metric tons of CO2 have been avoided — equivalent to the emissions from 15 round-trip flights from Boston to London per passenger.
Piano secured nominations in several categories, including Best Subscription Platform. Piano’s subscription solution includes segmentation and personalization, messaging, subscription experience and dynamic paywall capabilities plus the subscription commerce itself. Its expansive toolkit offers media companies multiple ways to grow revenue. Piano worked with America Media to launch a new subscription landing page and implement machine learning algorithms to segment and target users with dynamic offers — allowing the publisher to reach its annual goal of 10,000 subscribers in nine months.
For Best Social Marketing Platform, Slate was a standout for enabling brand teams to create social media content that is entirely customizable for a brand. Slate allows brands to ensure their social content is on-brand and consistent across all channels and creators. By streamlining content creation workflows, social media teams can better engage audiences with unique, on-brand creative.
Overall, the work the judges nominated in 2022 demonstrated that tech companies are empowering advertisers and publishers to focus on new and established revenue streams while keeping the customer experience in focus.
See the complete list of finalists below.
Best Affiliate Marketing Platform
BrandCycle, Inc. – Jane.com Influencer Sales Campaign
impact.com
Rakuten Advertising – Building a Brand to Brand Partnership with MAC & Afterpay
Refersion
Best Attribution Tool
Foursquare
FullThrottle Technologies
InMarket & Welch’s
Max Connect Digital
National Tire Retailer Increases Store Visits and E-Commerce Sales with Simpli.fi’s Industry-Leading Programmatic Solutions
Reveal Mobile
Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform
Lasso – Hyper-personalization in Healthcare Campaigns with CMI Media and IBM Watson
Quotient Targets National Sales with TYLENOL® DOOH
RTB House and Audi San Francisco
Tremor Video
Whataburger, McGarrah Jessee, and Pixability – Driving Store Visits Through Custom YouTube Strategies
Yahoo DSP Uses First-Party Data & Premium Inventory to Help Brands Drive In-Store Success
Best Connected TV/Streaming Video Management Platform
Agora
Atmosphere
How the Detroit Lions Monetized the NFL Draft with Tagboard’s Cloud Production Platform
MNTN
Transmit
VDX.tv & Chevrolet – All-Electric Silverado “Reserve Now” Campaign
Best Content Management System
Arc XP & Gray Television – Digital Experience Platform
Contentstack
SIDEARM Sports – Powered by Learfield
The Loop Player and Loop Interface by Loop Media, Inc.
Best Content Marketing Platform
Contentgine & Quarry – Driving Smarter Campaigns and ROI
Linkwell Health
McCormick Eliminates Content Silos With Acquia DAM and PIM
Persado
Best Cookieless Identification Technology
4D Context Outcomes Engine, a division of Silverbullet Group
Audigent’s Cookieless Hadron ID Delivers an Addressable Impression Rate of 81% for Advertisers
Comscore
Fundamental Media and Alphix Solutions
ID5 Identity Cloud
Merkury Powered by Merkle
Best CRM Platform
Act!
Drift & Pipefy – Improving Pipefy’s Digital Customer Experience with the Drift Conversation Cloud
GridBuddy Connect by Validity Assists Pivotree in CRM Data Management to Boost Employee Morale and Streamline Executive Decisions
Lineup Systems – Adpoint CRM
SugarCRM – The AI-Driven CRM Platform that Does the Work to Make the Hard Things Easier for Sales, Marketing and Service Professionals
Best Customer Data Platform
Acquia
Amperity and Brooks Running
Contobox & The Home Depot Canada
Epsilon – Epsilon PeopleCloud Customer
Olo
Quantum Metric’s Reimagining of the Digital Banking Experience
Best Data Lead
Asaf Davidov, Roku’s Head of Ad Measurement & Research
CI&T’s Claudia Yuri Katagi
Deloitte Digital
Disney
Dstillery
Best Data Management Platform
Adstra
Audigent’s Next-Gen DMP Drives 14.7x ROAS for LAGOS
Findability Sciences Inc.
Ocient’s Campaign Forecasting Solution powered by the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse
Permutive
Treasure Data – Launch of CDP for Trifecta
Best Data Team
Bombora
Botify
Dstillery
EMX by Big Village, Whataburger, McGarrah Jessee (agency)
Ovative Group
Xaxis Advanced Analytics Tam delivers actionable insights to inform client business strategy
Best Digital/Social Video Management Platform
How the Detroit Lions Monetized the NFL Draft with Tagboard’s Cloud Production Platform
Jellysmack
Papercup
Wistia – An Intuitive Platform to Elevate Video Hosting and Marketing Efforts
Best E-Commerce Technology
Bag Riders Taps Bolt’s Frictionless Checkout to Turbocharge Checkout Completion
Commerce Layer – Helping Chilly’s Scale Internationally
JOOR
Narvar
Pacvue and BetterBody Foods
Shopify
Best Event Platform
Kaltura – Check Point’s CPX 360
ON24 Delivers Engaging, In-Person Digital Experience to Make Webinars ZS’s Top Source of Leads
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
Best In-Store Technology
Nexite
Salesfloor Clienteling – Sell Virtually
Volumental
XY Retail & ISAIA – Omnichannel Solutions
Best Influencer Marketing Platform
Aspire
Inmar Intelligence and Procter & Gamble – The Multicultural Influencer Marketing Campaign
Mavrck
Pearpop
Pixlee TurnTo for Creators
Social Native
StreamElements Develops the Winning Recipe for HelloFresh to Reach Streamers’ Audiences at Scale
Best Location Data Platform
DAC & MTY Group
Gravy Analytics – Using Location Analytics for Smarter Community Planning
GroundTruth x Morrison
InMarket & Welch’s
Near Me Politics
Reveal Mobile
Best Marketing Analytics Platform
ActionIQ CX Hub helps global media company to deliver personalized, consistent customer experience across all its brands
AppsFlyer
Known x JUST Egg
Lasso – Omnichannel Campaign Measurement for Healthcare
Pecan
Piano – Piano Analytics
Best Marketing Automation Platform
Bionic – Launch of Media Planning + Buying Platform
Flight Control by Clinch
Fluency Recognized as the Best Marketing Automation Platform
Intuit Mailchimp
Lob & Marley Spoon: How Marley Spoon Found the Recipe for Conversion Success Through Lob’s Intelligent Direct Mail Platform
Omeda & PMMI – Launch of Progressive Profiling to Build First-Party Data
Best Measurement Solution
Adjust Datascape: Providing Marketers With the Most Granular Data All in One Place
Genius Monkey
LoopMe & Quigley – Brand Measurement + AI Optimization
Mars, Incorporated and Realeyes – Using Attention AI To Predict Real-World Outcomes
Reveal Mobile
Superbet
VidMob with NEOSTRATA®
Best Mobile Marketing Platform
AdAdapted Boosts Hydrant’s Sales Velocity With Mobile Campaign
AdTheorent
HUAWEI Ads: Lidl Finds a New, Effective Platform to Grow Users in Portugal
Liftoff
MoEngage and S’More – Increase in Mobile App Engagement
Sinch
Best Monetization Platform for Publishers
33Across Lexicon – Addressable Monetization with DailyMail.com
Audigent Powers First-Party Data Platform WMX Connects, Boosting Revenue by 30%
Blockthrough
CafeMedia Drives Significant Lift for Fast-Growing Sports Publisher
Chicory & TMB – making recipes shoppable on TasteofHome.com
Duration Media – Viewability-as-a-Service™
Best Native Advertising Platform
AdAdapted Boosts Hydrant’s Sales Velocity With Mobile Campaign
News UK
TripleLift
Best Partner Clean Room
Epsilon – Epsilon PeopleCloud Prospect
Best Personalization and A/B Testing Platform
Attentive
Contobox & The Home Depot Canada
Litmus
Movable Ink
Piano
Postclick Reduces Boll & Branch’s Customer Acquisition Costs by 38%
Best Sales Automation Tools & Platform
CaptivateIQ and Gong – Sales Commissions
Conga
EDITED & PUMA UK Partnership
Frequence
Salesfloor Clienteling – Sell Virtually
Vendasta
Best Sell-Side Programmatic Platform
Beachfront Unified Decisioning
Creating the Perfect Mobile Formula with Kargo
Duration Media – Viewability-as-a-Service™
EMX by Big Village
Magnite Raises the Bar for Live CTV Monetization
Publica LLC
Unruly
Best Sign-On Technology
LastPass Provides Seamless, Secure & Now Passwordless Login
Best Social Analytics Platform
Emplifi for the Win! Helping the Arizona Cardinals score a touchdown with their social media content
Khoros for Social Media Management
Best Social Marketing Platform
BYJU’s FutureSchool™ scales its Facebook advertising leads by 135% with the support of Skai’s™ Expert Services team
Hootsuite
Slate
Smartly.io & DR SMILE – Leveraging Digital Ads to Seize Black Friday Opportunities
Tiger Pistol and Great Clips Drive More Effective Engagement and Visits for Franchisees Through Localized Social
Tiger Pistol and Wendy’s Set New Standard for QSR Advertising
Best Subscription Platform
Advance Local and Sophi Content Paywall Engine
NBC Sports Next – GolfPass
Piano
Subtext
TIME with Recurly
Zephr
Best Sustainable Ad Tech Platform
Catch+Release
OpenX
Sharethrough & Scope3 – Launch of Green PMPs
Best Video Ad Server
Atmosphere
Beachfront Unified Decisioning
Innovid
Publica LLC
SpringServe – Digital Ad Serving Platform
