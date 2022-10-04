Shopify, Frequence, Piano and Slate are among this year’s Digiday Technology Awards finalists

E-commerce, sustainability and influencer marketing emerged as focus points in this year’s Digiday Technology Awards shortlist. As a cookie-less environment approaches, the submissions made it clear that companies are leaning into — and driving for even more creativity with — programmatic and monetization platforms.

Shopify earned a nomination for Best E-Commerce Technology. Brands and creators such as Kylie Cosmetics, GymShark and Whole Foods Market all use Shopify to create and customize an online store where they can sell in multiple places. As they do so, Linkpop by Shopify allows merchants to launch social storefronts across platforms — accessible directly from their “link in bio” page — making it simple to convert followers into buyers and brand advocates. Evie, a YouTuber and founder of LongHairPrettyNails, used Linkpop to support her most recent product launch and was able to increase social sale conversions by more than 600%. Her large social following benefited from never having to leave their chosen social media app to make a purchase.

Frequence got a nominating nod in the category of Best Monetization Platform for Publishers. The company’s advertising technology solution SmartProposal uses artificial intelligence to instantly build high-performing omnichannel media proposals based on industry-specific recommendations and real data from hundreds of thousands of media campaigns. Using SmartProposal’s hyper-targeted suggestions and strategic budget optimization, one media company boosted its booked revenue, increased sales efficiency and tripled its omnichannel revenue.

For Best Sustainable Ad Tech Platform, a new category recognizing sustainable practices, Sharethrough is a finalist for its launch of Green PMPs with Scope3. Green PMPs allow advertisers to offset the carbon emissions caused by running ads throughout the programmatic supply chain and achieve net-zero carbon emissions on their digital ad campaigns. Since the launch, nearly 15,000 websites have been using Green PMPs, and more than 15.6 million metric tons of CO2 have been avoided — equivalent to the emissions from 15 round-trip flights from Boston to London per passenger.

Piano secured nominations in several categories, including Best Subscription Platform. Piano’s subscription solution includes segmentation and personalization, messaging, subscription experience and dynamic paywall capabilities plus the subscription commerce itself. Its expansive toolkit offers media companies multiple ways to grow revenue. Piano worked with America Media to launch a new subscription landing page and implement machine learning algorithms to segment and target users with dynamic offers — allowing the publisher to reach its annual goal of 10,000 subscribers in nine months.

For Best Social Marketing Platform, Slate was a standout for enabling brand teams to create social media content that is entirely customizable for a brand. Slate allows brands to ensure their social content is on-brand and consistent across all channels and creators. By streamlining content creation workflows, social media teams can better engage audiences with unique, on-brand creative.

Overall, the work the judges nominated in 2022 demonstrated that tech companies are empowering advertisers and publishers to focus on new and established revenue streams while keeping the customer experience in focus.

See the complete list of finalists below.

Best Affiliate Marketing Platform

BrandCycle, Inc. – Jane.com Influencer Sales Campaign

impact.com

Rakuten Advertising – Building a Brand to Brand Partnership with MAC & Afterpay

Refersion

Best Attribution Tool

Foursquare

FullThrottle Technologies

InMarket & Welch’s

Max Connect Digital

National Tire Retailer Increases Store Visits and E-Commerce Sales with Simpli.fi’s Industry-Leading Programmatic Solutions

Reveal Mobile

Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform

Lasso – Hyper-personalization in Healthcare Campaigns with CMI Media and IBM Watson

Quotient Targets National Sales with TYLENOL® DOOH

RTB House and Audi San Francisco

Tremor Video

Whataburger, McGarrah Jessee, and Pixability – Driving Store Visits Through Custom YouTube Strategies

Yahoo DSP Uses First-Party Data & Premium Inventory to Help Brands Drive In-Store Success

Best Connected TV/Streaming Video Management Platform

Agora

Atmosphere

How the Detroit Lions Monetized the NFL Draft with Tagboard’s Cloud Production Platform

MNTN

Transmit

VDX.tv & Chevrolet – All-Electric Silverado “Reserve Now” Campaign

Best Content Management System

Arc XP & Gray Television – Digital Experience Platform

Contentstack

SIDEARM Sports – Powered by Learfield

The Loop Player and Loop Interface by Loop Media, Inc.

Best Content Marketing Platform

Contentgine & Quarry – Driving Smarter Campaigns and ROI

Linkwell Health

McCormick Eliminates Content Silos With Acquia DAM and PIM

Persado

Best Cookieless Identification Technology

4D Context Outcomes Engine, a division of Silverbullet Group

Audigent’s Cookieless Hadron ID Delivers an Addressable Impression Rate of 81% for Advertisers

Comscore

Fundamental Media and Alphix Solutions

ID5 Identity Cloud

Merkury Powered by Merkle

Best CRM Platform

Act!

Drift & Pipefy – Improving Pipefy’s Digital Customer Experience with the Drift Conversation Cloud

GridBuddy Connect by Validity Assists Pivotree in CRM Data Management to Boost Employee Morale and Streamline Executive Decisions

Lineup Systems – Adpoint CRM

SugarCRM – The AI-Driven CRM Platform that Does the Work to Make the Hard Things Easier for Sales, Marketing and Service Professionals

Best Customer Data Platform

Acquia

Amperity and Brooks Running

Contobox & The Home Depot Canada

Epsilon – Epsilon PeopleCloud Customer

Olo

Quantum Metric’s Reimagining of the Digital Banking Experience

Best Data Lead

Asaf Davidov, Roku’s Head of Ad Measurement & Research

CI&T’s Claudia Yuri Katagi

Deloitte Digital

Disney

Dstillery

Best Data Management Platform

Adstra

Audigent’s Next-Gen DMP Drives 14.7x ROAS for LAGOS

Findability Sciences Inc.

Ocient’s Campaign Forecasting Solution powered by the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse

Permutive

Treasure Data – Launch of CDP for Trifecta

Best Data Team

Bombora

Botify

Dstillery

EMX by Big Village, Whataburger, McGarrah Jessee (agency)

Ovative Group

Xaxis Advanced Analytics Tam delivers actionable insights to inform client business strategy

Best Digital/Social Video Management Platform

How the Detroit Lions Monetized the NFL Draft with Tagboard’s Cloud Production Platform

Jellysmack

Papercup

Wistia – An Intuitive Platform to Elevate Video Hosting and Marketing Efforts

Best E-Commerce Technology

Bag Riders Taps Bolt’s Frictionless Checkout to Turbocharge Checkout Completion

Commerce Layer – Helping Chilly’s Scale Internationally

JOOR

Narvar

Pacvue and BetterBody Foods

Shopify

Best Event Platform

Kaltura – Check Point’s CPX 360

ON24 Delivers Engaging, In-Person Digital Experience to Make Webinars ZS’s Top Source of Leads

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Best In-Store Technology

Nexite

Salesfloor Clienteling – Sell Virtually

Volumental

XY Retail & ISAIA – Omnichannel Solutions

Best Influencer Marketing Platform

Aspire

Inmar Intelligence and Procter & Gamble – The Multicultural Influencer Marketing Campaign

Mavrck

Pearpop

Pixlee TurnTo for Creators

Social Native

StreamElements Develops the Winning Recipe for HelloFresh to Reach Streamers’ Audiences at Scale

Best Location Data Platform

DAC & MTY Group

Gravy Analytics – Using Location Analytics for Smarter Community Planning

GroundTruth x Morrison

InMarket & Welch’s

Near Me Politics

Reveal Mobile

Best Marketing Analytics Platform

ActionIQ CX Hub helps global media company to deliver personalized, consistent customer experience across all its brands

AppsFlyer

Known x JUST Egg

Lasso – Omnichannel Campaign Measurement for Healthcare

Pecan

Piano – Piano Analytics

Best Marketing Automation Platform

Bionic – Launch of Media Planning + Buying Platform

Flight Control by Clinch

Fluency Recognized as the Best Marketing Automation Platform

Intuit Mailchimp

Lob & Marley Spoon: How Marley Spoon Found the Recipe for Conversion Success Through Lob’s Intelligent Direct Mail Platform

Omeda & PMMI – Launch of Progressive Profiling to Build First-Party Data

Best Measurement Solution

Adjust Datascape: Providing Marketers With the Most Granular Data All in One Place

Genius Monkey

LoopMe & Quigley – Brand Measurement + AI Optimization

Mars, Incorporated and Realeyes – Using Attention AI To Predict Real-World Outcomes

Reveal Mobile

Superbet

VidMob with NEOSTRATA®

Best Mobile Marketing Platform

AdAdapted Boosts Hydrant’s Sales Velocity With Mobile Campaign

AdTheorent

HUAWEI Ads: Lidl Finds a New, Effective Platform to Grow Users in Portugal

Liftoff

MoEngage and S’More – Increase in Mobile App Engagement

Sinch

Best Monetization Platform for Publishers

33Across Lexicon – Addressable Monetization with DailyMail.com

Audigent Powers First-Party Data Platform WMX Connects, Boosting Revenue by 30%

Blockthrough

CafeMedia Drives Significant Lift for Fast-Growing Sports Publisher

Chicory & TMB – making recipes shoppable on TasteofHome.com

Duration Media – Viewability-as-a-Service™

Best Native Advertising Platform

AdAdapted Boosts Hydrant’s Sales Velocity With Mobile Campaign

News UK

TripleLift

Best Partner Clean Room

Epsilon – Epsilon PeopleCloud Prospect

Best Personalization and A/B Testing Platform

Attentive

Contobox & The Home Depot Canada

Litmus

Movable Ink

Piano

Postclick Reduces Boll & Branch’s Customer Acquisition Costs by 38%

Best Sales Automation Tools & Platform

CaptivateIQ and Gong – Sales Commissions

Conga

EDITED & PUMA UK Partnership

Frequence

Salesfloor Clienteling – Sell Virtually

Vendasta

Best Sell-Side Programmatic Platform

Beachfront Unified Decisioning

Creating the Perfect Mobile Formula with Kargo

Duration Media – Viewability-as-a-Service™

EMX by Big Village

Magnite Raises the Bar for Live CTV Monetization

Publica LLC

Unruly

Best Sign-On Technology

LastPass Provides Seamless, Secure & Now Passwordless Login

Best Social Analytics Platform

Emplifi for the Win! Helping the Arizona Cardinals score a touchdown with their social media content

Khoros for Social Media Management

Best Social Marketing Platform

BYJU’s FutureSchool™ scales its Facebook advertising leads by 135% with the support of Skai’s™ Expert Services team

Hootsuite

Slate

Smartly.io & DR SMILE – Leveraging Digital Ads to Seize Black Friday Opportunities

Tiger Pistol and Great Clips Drive More Effective Engagement and Visits for Franchisees Through Localized Social

Tiger Pistol and Wendy’s Set New Standard for QSR Advertising

Best Subscription Platform

Advance Local and Sophi Content Paywall Engine

NBC Sports Next – GolfPass

Piano

Subtext

TIME with Recurly

Zephr

Best Sustainable Ad Tech Platform

Catch+Release

OpenX

Sharethrough & Scope3 – Launch of Green PMPs

Best Video Ad Server

Atmosphere

Beachfront Unified Decisioning

Innovid

Publica LLC

SpringServe – Digital Ad Serving Platform