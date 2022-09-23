Thinking about entering the Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards?
So, you’re thinking about entering the Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards? Below you’ll find valuable resources like our entry kit and a full catalog of past coverage of this program, which we hope will serve as inspiration for your entry.
Deadline Reminders: Sign up here and we’ll keep you informed on all things Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards.
Entry Kit: For category descriptions, entry tips and general FAQs, download our entry kit.
2022 Coverage
Hearts & Science and UM are among Digiday’s first Media Buying and Planning Awards winners: Agencies have succeeded in navigating a path forward while focusing on showcasing their much-needed value to clients looking to bring efforts in-house. Read more here.
PMG, Zenith and UM are on the shortlist for the first Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards: Being forced to confront changes to the traditional business model in addition to a torrent of brands striving to bring their efforts in-house proved formidable tests. Read more here.
For more on our 2022 Digiday Media Buying and Planning Awards winners, click through our guide below. Download the full version here.