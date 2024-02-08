TelevisaUnivision reveals the brands that will sponsor its first-ever Spanish-language Super Bowl telecast

This story is part of Digiday’s annual coverage of the Super Bowl. More from the series →

Super Bowl LVIII has nearly arrived, and with it, the expectations of the first broadcast by TelevisaUnivision — entirely in Spanish.

The opportunity has expected potential for big brands this coming Sunday; the 2022 Super Bowl, for Spanish-speaking audiences, achieved a record of 1.9 million viewers for the Telemundo network.

One of those brands is Nissan and the company’s CMO in the United States, Marisstella Marinkovic, said in a statement that the automotive giant seized the moment “to air an in-language spot that reignites the love of Nissan among bicultural Latinos,” adding that the collaboration with TelevisaUnivision was vital to unite music and sports to create a commercial in both languages.

The 60-second Nissan spot, featuring Grupo Frontera, was created by TBWA Chiat Day New York. TelevisaUnivision declined to discuss the price of those ads, but Variety reported that they are around $225,000-250,000 for a 30-second spot, which is priced at $7 million on CBS.

Some brands such as Turbo Tax and TMobile will have commercials on the broadcasts in both languages.

During TelevisaUnivision’s special telecast from Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, which kicks off at 4 p.m. (Eastern Time), there will be extensive coverage of various talent from the network, as well as a special performance by Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Myke Towers. Also featured will be Argentinian Super Bowl champion Martin Gramática, and Flag Football World Champion, Mexican athlete Diana Flores.

The game will also be broadcast on the ViX streaming platform, but due to the rights granted to TelevisaUnivision, only subscribers in Mexico and the United States will be able to watch it.

John Kozack, TelevisaUnivision’s evp of multimedia sales, spoke with Digiday about what this Super Bowl means for the network and advertisers eager to reach multicultural advertisers at scale.

What marketing activations will TelevisaUnivision do before and during the Super Bowl to get U.S. Latinos to tune in? What brands will be involved in promotional efforts? And what about post-SB?

TelevisaUnivision will have weeklong programming leading up to Super Bowl, with live coverage from Las Vegas across shows and platforms to prepare viewers for the big game. Ahead of kickoff on Sunday we’ll have more than six hours of live, on-site shows with news, updates and analysis, and a special performance presented by Nissan. Univision’s broadcast will feature spots from brands across categories including automotive, sportsbooks, telco, consumer product goods and financial. Following the game, our team of experts will breakdown all of the action as a new Super Bowl champion is crowned.

It’s been incredible to see so many brands embracing the opportunity to reach consumers in Spanish for this year’s game — and our focus has been ensuring they have the insights and resources they need to make the biggest possible impact with our audience. Viewers will see spots from several brands, including Audi, BetMGM, Experian, metro by T-Mobile, Nissan, TurboTax, total by Verizon, Totino’s, Volkswagen and more. There are also a number of brands that are advertising in both English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, extending their reach across both audiences. CBS has been a great partner to work with on this.

TUDN, the sports division of TelevisaUnivision, has been producing the NFL in Spanish from Mexico for several years. According to the NFL, there are 48 million fans in that market. How do you plan to reach the audience from other Latin American countries?

In addition to U.S. coverage, the game will also air on Canal 5 in Mexico, and will available to stream on ViX with a subscription to the platform’s premium tier.

Sports is a passion point for so many, and providing an experience that’s authentic to the viewers helps in building connections and attracting more viewers and fans, while also helping marketers build their consumer base through an in-language, in-culture approach. TelevisaUnivision is the expert in reaching and connecting with the Spanish-speaking audience, and this national stage provides a great opportunity to continue those efforts.