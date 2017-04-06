We Are Social wins Best in Show at the Digiday Video Awards Europe

Global agency We Are Social won Best in Show at the inaugural Digiday Video Awards Europe gala held at The Brewery in London’s this evening. The agency took home the award for Best Social Video campaign for Pogba X Stormzy for Adidas. Featuring Manchester United fan Stormzy and Paul Pogba, a current player for Manchester United, the video announced the most expensive football transfer in history. The campaign generated a considerable amount of buzz, ultimately garnering 30 million views and 3 million shares.
“It was great to win,” said Gareth Leeding, Creative Director at We Are Social. “We’ve all been expecting good things from that campaign because it was such a news event, so we knew it was going to be quite successful. It tapped into a cultural point that everyone could get behind.”
Iris Worldwide took home two awards as well: Best Brand Video for “Never Follow” for Adidas and Best Multiplatform Video Campaign for “Rethink Role Models” for Samsung. A series of short films featuring Australia’s Netball Golden Girls, “Rethink Role Models” reached 1.29 million people on social media within the first 24 hours of being launched.
View the full list of winners below.
Best Brand Video
Iris, “Never Follow” for Adidas
Best Brand Video Series
King of Shaves, “Treat Your Face Right”
Best Multi-Platform Video Campaign
Iris, “Rethink Role Models” for Samsung
Best Live Moment
Now Advertising, “#AlternativeWimbledon” for the Tennis Foundation
Best Brand Video Destination
Parallelozero, Enel_Careers
Best Video Ad
VGTV, Telia Norge
Best Video Distribution Platform
TheOutplay
Best Video Tech Innovation
LoopMe, PurchaseLoop
Best Advertiser in Video
Imagine by Immediate, “Seriously Good Mayonnaise” for Heinz
Best Video Publisher Partner For Brands
Condé Nast Britain
Best Video Advertising Agency Or Partner
Carat UK
Best Social Video Campaign
We Are Social, “Pogba x Stormzy” for Adidas Football
Best In Show
We Are Social, “Pogba x Stormzy” for Adidas Football
