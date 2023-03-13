-
Fragmented media landscape changes what clients expect from PR agencies
As the media landscape ventures further into digitization and fragmentation, public relations agencies expand their offerings to keep up.
-
‘You see so many orgs doubting the capability of esports right now’: Confessions of a content creator from the esports trenches
For years, signing onto an esports org has been the end goal for many creators because they are a source of safety and security that is so often lacking in the creator space. But in 2023, the bottom has fallen out.
-
Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Slack and others ‘kicking it up a notch’ with experiential efforts for in-person SXSW
Brands like Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Slack and Porsche will have immersive experiences for festival attendees.
-
SponsoredHow Madhive’s DSP is fueling local CTV campaigns
This story is part of an eight-article editorial series that explores the ramifications of a fragmented social marketplace. More from the series → Produced in partnership with Marketecture The following article highlights an interview between Adam Helfgott, Madhive’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Shields, co-founder of Marketecture Media and host of the ‘Next in Marketing’ […]
-
When social media platforms start to look alike, the key differentiator is in their roots
Whenever a new feature captures user interest, competing platforms are quick to implement their own versions lest users flee, leaving those platforms relegated to the dustbin of social media history.
-
As Gen Z embraces de-influencing on TikTok, marketers and influencers need to be much more transparent and authentic
In recent months, social media users and influencers have become much more open about the viral products they weren't going to recommend.
Digiday Top Stories